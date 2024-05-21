EpiVario Licenses Portfolio of ACSS2 Inhibitor Compounds to ReEngage Therapeutics for Cancer Indications

Expands therapeutic reach of novel class with potential in both neuroscience and oncology

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EpiVario Inc., a biotech company pioneering neuroepigenetics to treat addiction disorders, today announced that it has licensed several of its small molecule acetyl co-A synthetase-2 inhibitor ("ACSS2 inhibitors") compounds to ReEngage Therapeutics for potential use in oncology indications. These compounds, recently acquired from Metabomed LTD, have been previously studied in cancer in both animal and human studies. These studies showed that a first-generation compound was active in patient-derived xenograft models with high ACSS2 expression, including as a single agent in colorectal and triple negative breast cancers, and in combination with platinum in gastric, ovarian, and non-small cell lung cancers. The license also includes second-generation compounds. In return for the license, EpiVario has received a nominal upfront payment and equity stake in ReEngage Therapeutics, with future milestone and royalty payments.

"This is an untapped portfolio within EpiVario. This license allows us to monetize latent assets by leveraging their potential in oncology,” said Thomas Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer of EpiVario. "We are fortunate to have access to compounds that already have extensive data in multiple tumor types. By establishing this license with ReEngage Therapeutics, we are maximizing the benefit that this class of small molecules can provide to patients in need."

ABOUT EPIVARIO INC.

EpiVario is pioneering novel epigenetic therapeutics for the treatment of neuropsychiatric disorders. Spun out of the Epigenetics Institute of The University of Pennsylvania, the company is developing pharmacotherapeutics that target a newly discovered epigenetic process in long term memory formation. By targeting this activity to modulate stress and drug-related memories, EpiVario is establishing a novel, differentiated, and promising approach to address substance use disorders and PTSD.

ABOUT REENGAGE THERAPEUTICS

ReEngage Therapeutics aims to extend lifespan by modifying epigenetic targets in longevity-related diseases. The company has a portfolio of ACSS2 inhibitors that it licensed from Epivario Inc. for oncology. Cancer cells have a remarkably different metabolism from that of the tissues from which they are derived. This allows them to sustain higher proliferative capacity and resist cell death signals, particularly those mediated by increased oxidative damage. ReEngage’s research combines metabolomics and genetic approaches to alter these mutated metabolic pathways.

