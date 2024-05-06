Lawrence celebrates Drinking Water Week 2024

Today, the City of Lawrence and partners throughout North America kicked off Drinking Water Week, a decades-long tradition led by the American Water Works Association. Taking place May 5-11 this year, Drinking Water Week is a celebration recognizing the vital role water plays in everyday life for both water professionals and the communities they serve.

For Drinking Water Week, we are encouraging residents to learn more about the critical infrastructure that transports water from our local water sources to treatment to consumers to ensure access to safe drinking water. The estimated two million miles of water mains across North America are aging, and increased investment is necessary to assure they can reliably deliver safe water to homes and businesses.

“Access to clean and safe drinking water is essential for the sustainability of a thriving community,” says Steven Craig, Water Treatment Division Manager for the City of Lawrence. “We are proud to say that, at Lawrence, we have a team of dedicated and skilled staff who work tirelessly to ensure that our residents have access to reliable and high-quality water. Their efforts do not go unnoticed, and we are deeply grateful for their commitment.”

To commemorate the week, water utilities, water organizations, government entities, environmental advocates, schools and others are encouraging consumers to learn more about the importance of water services and water infrastructure, especially in times of crisis.

The American Water Works Association features a host of downloadable resources for children and youth to commemorate Drinking Water Week, including:

Children’s Activity Book (Available in Spanish)

Puzzles (Available in Spanish)

“Eye Spy” Games (Available in Spanish)

and Coloring Sheets

“At Lawrence, we have two water treatment plants, each backed by its own source, giving us the unique ability to provide our residents with continuous water supply and excellent water quality,” Craig notes. “We are confident in our ability to provide the best water quality and supply to our community.”

To learn more about Lawrence’s water infrastructure and treatment, visit lawrenceks.org/mso/water

Media Contact: Michael Leos, Communication and Community Engagement Specialist

City of Lawrence

mleos@lawrenceks.org

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.