Visit Philadelphia Launches Advertising Takeover of New York Penn Station

PHILADELPHIA, May 7, 2024 – Leading up to the summer travel season, on May 8 Visit Philadelphia will deploy a full advertising domination of New York Penn Station that features a suite of brand new digital and print ads visible to hundreds of thousands of travelers using Amtrak, the Long Island Railroad and the MTA New York City subway system.

The ads, running through June 2, are part of Visit Philadelphia’s Come For Philadelphia. Stay for Philly. campaign, which launched in early 2023 and encourages travelers to explore the city’s lesser-known sites, offerings and attractions in addition to its many iconic mainstays. The ads leverage clever copy and multiple accolades alongside exciting exhibits, tourist attractions and visitor experiences, all paired with engaging photography and graphics.

“Penn Station is one of the busiest train stations in the country with more than 600,000 daily travelers, all of whom are only a 90-minute train ride away from Philadelphia,” said Angela Val, president and CEO at Visit Philadelphia. “Our goal with this effort is to inspire visitation, especially during the summer travel season, by showcasing the places and people that best represent the top reasons visitors choose Philadelphia, including our museums and attractions, unique and local foods, live performances, historic sites and more.”

The new ads feature key Philadelphia experiences, including:

The “Mary Cassatt at Work” exhibit at the Philadelphia Museum of Art (“Come for Betsy Ross. Stay for Mary Cassatt.”)

Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center (“Come for the Revolution. Stay for the Serenity.”)

James Beard Award-winning restaurant Friday, Saturday, Sunday (“Come for the Weekend. Stay for Friday, Saturday, Sunday”)

Sesame Place Philadelphia (Come for the Cobblestone Streets. Stay for Sesame Street.”)

Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens (“Come for the Murals. Stay for the Mosaics.”)

The Bearded Ladies Cabaret Co. (“Famous because of dudes in wigs. Fabulous because of The Bearded Ladies.”)

Wawa Welcome America Festival (“No place celebrates the Fourth like the first place to celebrate the Fourth.”)



“The 250 ad units will be displayed throughout Penn Station on the main Amtrak level, Long Island Railroad area, the Hilton Passageway, track level and track stairs, which will generate an estimated 68.6 million impressions,” said Neil Frauenglass, chief marketing officer at Visit Philadelphia. “This $260,000 buy is part of Visit Philadelphia’s $2.5 million ad spend allocated for spring and summer 2024, and plays into our strategic efforts to showcase the vibrant and diverse attractions and experiences New Yorkers can have in Philadelphia.”

The takeover includes additional ad placements, such as column wraps and stair risers throughout Penn Station decorated with Philadelphia-centric icons from pretzels and water ice to the Rocky and Love Statues and beyond. Other ads feature Philadelphia eateries, neighborhoods and attractions like Laser Wolf, Fonthill Castle, Electric Street and the Spring Arts District; and videos showcasing the Schuylkill River Trail, Wawa Welcome America fireworks and Shofuso Japanese Cultural Center.

Visitors to Philadelphia this summer are encouraged to consider the Visit Philly Overnight Package to score great perks like tickets to The Franklin Institute or the Philadelphia Museum of Art, plus free hotel parking (valued up to $100). Those looking to make a weekend out of it can opt for the Visit Philly 3-Day Stay Package, where they can buy two nights and get a third free.

