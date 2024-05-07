Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan's Written Reply to Parliamentary Questions on the Impact of Escalating Tensions in the Middle East for Singapore, 7 May 2024

QUESTIONS



Mr Christopher De Souza: To ask the Minister for Foreign Affairs what is the impact of the escalating tensions in the Middle East, arising from Iran’s first direct attack on Israel, for Singapore.



ANSWER



Singapore is deeply concerned about the volatile situation in the Middle East. We have condemned the aerial attacks on Israel on 14 April 2024, which Iran stated was in response to an attack on its diplomatic premises in Damascus on 1 April 2024. These attacks exacerbate tensions and further destabilise an already tense region. We call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid further escalatory actions. With the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the focus should be on securing an immediate humanitarian ceasefire; the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages; and the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance to affected civilians throughout Gaza.



2 A wider conflict will have implications on the safety and security of everyone including Singaporeans living in the Middle East. Singaporean companies in the region will also be affected. More broadly, greater regional tensions will cause volatility to international energy markets, disrupt commercial aviation, and disrupt international supply chains.



