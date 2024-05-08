ESALON’S MOTHER’S DAY GIFT GUIDE
Award-Winning Custom Hair Color Company Shares Its Top Self Care Essentials to Pamper MomEL SEGUNDO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eSalon, the first and only truly custom home hair color company, has curated its annual Mother’s Day Gift Guide to pamper every type of mom, sister, grandmother, aunt, or anyone in between.
WEEKLY RETREAT ($18)
Infused with ultra-hydrating ingredients like Avocado and Jojoba Oils, this hair mask is ideal to use once a week to give strands the perfect pick-me-up.
CONCEAL & COVER ROOT POWDER ($30)
Designed for the girl on the go, this silky root-concealing powder comes with a mirror and double-sided brush so you can address any stray gray emergencies anywhere, anytime—and slips in a purse or a suitcase. This multipurpose product can make hair appear thicker or be utilized as an eyebrow powder.
SHINE SILK ($19.50)
This Argan Oil-infused shine serum brings a little shimmer to dry strands and helps smooth pesky flyaways for a sleek finish with just a few pumps.
VELVET PRIMER ($15)
eSalon’s universal smoothing balm, Velvet Primer, is a nourishing styling product to polish any hairstyle and enhance manageability.
COLOR TOOLS ($20)
For those who love to dye their own hair, eSalon’s professional color tools set comes complete with hair clips, an application brush, a mixing bowl, and a timer for professional results. Bundle it with the award-winning eSalon Custom Color Set ($32.50) and Mom will never have to go to the salon again, saving time and money.
SILK PILLOWCASE ($79)
Upgrade Mom’s current pillowcase with the eSalon x Avocado Luxe Silk Pillowcase for a well-rested night of beauty sleep. Using 100% renewable mulberry silk, this sleep accessory helps reduce frizz, retain moisture, and reduce fine lines to help look revitalized each morning. This pillowcase comes in five different colors to match Mom’s exact style.
To learn more, please visit eSalon.com, and follow on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, Pinterest, and YouTube.
About eSalon
eSalon is reinventing the way women color their hair by creating a fully customized professional-grade home hair color that’s made-to-order and shipped directly to their doors. Every order is formulated and dispensed on-demand in its Los Angeles and London production facilities with over 332k unique color combinations created and over 13 million orders shipped to-date throughout North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.
