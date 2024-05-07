Submit Release
State Issues Emergency Suspension of Licensed Group Day Care Home in Olathe, Kansas

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued an Emergency Order of Suspension to Charlotte P Kauffman Day Care Home, 14633 W 151st Ter, Olathe, KS. State law allows the Secretary of KDHE to issue such an order when, in the opinion of the Secretary, the order is necessary to protect children in the home from any potential threat to health or safety. The order is subject to appeal. Compliance history on this facility can be found by searching the Child Care and Early Education Portal for license No. 0082662 at kdhe.ks.gov/386/.

###

Note to editor/reporter: A copy of the order is available here.      

