Stream Advisory Issued for Deer Creek located in Topeka, Kansas
Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for Deer Creek, near 10th Street and Southeast Deer Creek Parkway in Topeka, Kansas
The stream advisory is a result of a food-grade material (non-hazardous) spill. The spill is contained to this location and cleanup is in progress.
The advisory has been issued because potential contaminants may be present in Deer Creek. If you live or have activities near this stream, do not enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream.
Kansas Department of Health & Environment will rescind the advisory once secondary (wading) contact has been deemed safe.
