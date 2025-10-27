Stream Advisory Rescinded for Deer Creek located in Topeka
Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has rescinded a stream advisory for Deer Creek, near 10th Street and Southeast Deer Creek Parkway in Topeka that was issued on Oct. 24.
The stream advisory was a result of a food-grade material (non-hazardous) spill.
The spill was contained to this location and cleanup has been completed. KDHE has deemed the stream safe for secondary (wading) contact and livestock use.
To view the original advisory, click here.
