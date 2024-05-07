Montgomery County Council meets on Wednesday, May 8 at 9:30 a.m. to Review Multiple FY25 Operating Budgets Including the Department of Environmental Protection and Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions

MARYLAND, July 5 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, May 7, 2024

The Montgomery County Council will meet on Wednesday, May 8 at 9:30 a.m. to continue review of FY25 Operating Budgets and FY25-30 Capital Improvements Programs (CIPs).

More detail on each agenda item is provided below.

Consent Calendar

Each item on the Council’s Consent Calendar can be found on the Council agenda for Wednesday, May 8, which is available on the Council website.

FY25 Operating Budget and FY25-30 CIP

Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) - General Fund

Review: The Council will review the $10.7 million FY25 Operating Budget for the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) General Fund recommended by the County Executive, which represents an increase of $1.6 million, or 17.8 percent, from the approved FY24 Operating Budget. DEP works to enhance the quality of life in Montgomery County by protecting and improving air, water and land in a way that fosters smart growth, a thriving more sustainable economy and healthy communities. The overall DEP budget includes four ongoing funds, which include the General Fund, Water Quality Protection Fund and the Solid Waste Collection and Disposal Funds. DEP also applies for state and federal grants which, when received, are reflected in the budget.

The Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee concurs with the County Executive’s recommended technical adjustments and recommendation to add $625,000 to implement Bill 18-22, Noise Control – Leaf Removal Equipment. In addition, the committee recommends putting more than $1 million for Climate Action Plan implementation on the New/Enhanced Program List.

Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) - Recycling and Resource Management

Review: The Council will review the more than $154 million FY25 Operating Budget for DEP’s Recycling and Resource Management Division recommended by the County Executive. The budget is divided into two Enterprise Funds, the more than $12.3 million Solid Waste Collection Fund and the more than $142 million Solid Waste Disposal Fund. The budget includes one new project in the Solid Waste Disposal Fund, which is the more than $3.1 million New Zero Waste Program and Project Management. All other adjustments are technical and there is no recommended change in the $160 collection charge or transfer station tipping fees. Adjustments in solid waste charges include a 3.1 to six percent increase for single family charges, 4.8 to six percent for multi-family charges and a 0.6 percent increase for non-residential charges. The TE Committee recommends approval of DEP’s Solid Waste Disposal Fund budget, Solid Waste Collection Fund budget and FY25 Solid Waste Charges as transmitted by the County Executive.

Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) - Water Quality Protection Fund

Review: The Council will review the $36 million FY25 Operating Budget for DEP’s Water Quality Protection Fund recommended by the County Executive, which represents an increase of $2.1 million, or 6.1 percent, from the approved FY24 Operating Budget. The recommendation includes an increase in the Equivalent Residential Unit (ERU) rate for the Water Quality Protection Charge (WQPC) from $126 to $136.50. The TE Committee concurs with the County Executive’s recommendations to increase the ERU rate. The TE Committee also concurs with the recommended $1.7 million in technical adjustments and the recommended $366,496 in additional spending.

Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) - Climate Change Planning NDA

Review: The Council will review the $718,344 FY25 Operating Budget for the Climate Change Planning NDA recommended by the County Executive, which represents an increase of $231,844, or 47.7 percent, from the approved FY24 Operating Budget. The NDA supports planning efforts and efforts to assist departments with various climate-related initiatives to meet the County's goal of an 80 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2027 and a 100 percent reduction by 2035. The TE Committee recommends putting the $230,000 request for climate communication and stakeholder and resident engagement on the New/Enhanced Program List. The committee recommends approval of the remaining $488,344 balance of the Executive’s FY25 Recommended budget for the Climate Change Planning NDA.

Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) - New Organics Processing Facility

Review: The Council will review the $24.5 million FY25-30 CIP for the New Organics Processing Facility Project, which will provide for the conversion of the Montgomery County Composting Facility in Dickerson from a yard trim only composting facility to one that can also accept food scraps. The CIP will fund the design and construction of the facility over the six-year period.

The project is needed for the County to substantially increase its waste diversion. According to the DEP’s most recent waste composition study, compostable organics make up more than 23 percent, or 138,000 tons, of the approximately 600,000 tons of waste received at the County’s Transfer Station. The TE Committee recommends approval of the project with additional clarifying language to be added to the project description, which can be found in the staff report.

Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions (TEBS)

Review: The Council will review the more than $72.5 million FY25 Operating Budget for Technology and Enterprise Business Solutions (TEBS), which represents an increase of more than $20.3 million, or 38.9 percent, from the approved FY24 Operating Budget. A March 29 amendment sent to the Council for the FY25 TEBS budget would add an additional $1.9 million for a Web 2.0 initiative and the development of a customer relationship management system. The increase is largely a result of two factors. The first is the proposed transfer of MC311 responsibilities to the TEBS budget. This change would result in the shift of 46 FTEs from the Public Information Office to TEBS. The second factor is the shift of cable fund expenditures to the TEBS budget to address uncertainty in expected revenues from future cable franchise fees. The detailed recommendations from the committee meetings can be found in the Council staff report.

Cable TV and Communications Plan

Review: The Council will review the more than $6.5 million FY25 Operating Budget for the Cable TV and Communications Plan, which represents a decrease of more than $7.5 million, or 53.4 percent, from the approved FY24 budget. The Cable Television Communication Plan is a special revenue fund that relies on cable franchise agreements and fees from the Transmission Facility Coordinating Group. The County Executive recommends shifting all Cable Television and Communications Plan FY25 Operating Budget expenses that are not aligned to the core mission of public education and government services out of the Cable Fund and into the General Fund. This change will enable certain County departments to receive services related to cable and communications through their own departmental budget processes. The GO Committee recommends approval of the recommended budget and recommends transferring $250,000 from the Cable Plan to the General Fund to support pressing Council priorities.

Telecommunications NDA

Review: The Council will review the more than $5 million recommended FY25 Operating Budget for the Telecommunications NDA, which is level with the FY24 budget. This NDA provides the operating expenses appropriations for telecommunication charges incurred by County departments. The GO Committee recommended reducing the recommended NDA budget of more than $5 million by $1 million, for a total recommended budget of more than $4 million. The committee also requested additional information from TEBS. Details can be found in the staff report.

Recreation Department and School-Based Programs and Out of School Time

Review: The Council will review the FY25 Operating Budget, FY25-30 CIP and FY25 Capital Budget for the Department of Recreation. The recommended FY25 Operating Budget for Montgomery Recreation is more than $64 million, which is an increase of more than $5 million, or 8.5 percent, from the approved FY24 Operating Budget.

The Council will also review the FY25 Operating Budget for School-Based Programs and Out of School Time Programs. Out of School Time Programs provide students and families with engaging options for students on days when school is not in session. These activities support academic skills, physical and emotional wellness, and art and digital learning skills.

The recommendations of the Planning, Housing and Parks (PHP) Committee and the joint PHP and Education and Culture (EC) Committee can be found in the staff report.

Historical Activities NDA

Review: The Council will review the more than $221,866 recommended FY25 Operating Budget for the Historical Activities NDA, which represents an increase of $55,006, or 33 percent, from the approved FY24 Operating Budget. The recommendation includes two enhancements to provide one-time funding for the County’s 250th Anniversary Project. The recommendation also includes funds for the Unfinished Revolution Initiative, Black Resistance Oral History Initiative and a three percent inflationary adjustment. The joint PHP and EC Committee recommends the $30,000 in one-time funding for the County 250th Anniversary Project Unfinished Revolution Initiative and that the item be placed on the new/enhanced program list. The committee also recommended the $20,000 in one-time funding for the County 250th Anniversary Project Black Resistance Oral History Initiative and that the item be placed the item on the New/Enhanced Program List.

Office of the County Executive

Review: The Council will review the more than $7.2 million recommended FY25 Operating Budget for the Office of the County Executive, which is an increase of $196,807, or 2.8 percent, from the approved FY24 Operating Budget. The Office of the County Executive provides leadership to the community and administrative direction to the County’s departments and offices. Expenditure increases include funds for an additional economic development program manager for the Business Center Team, an investigative analyst position for internal audits, and increases to the Business Liaisons for Small Business Support Services NDA. Funds are also included for Montgomery County to host the Bisnow Biotech conference in Sept. 2024, which will bring together representatives from tech companies, academic institutions and government agencies. Other increases include contract costs, compensation and personnel adjustments, lapse assumptions, shifting contracts and positions to other departments and miscellaneous operational costs.

The ECON Committee reviewed the FY25 Operating Budget for the Business Center Team and recommends approval with two items placed on the New/Enhanced Program List. The FY25 recommended budget for the Business Center Team is $744,786, which is a decrease of $343,758, or 31 percent, from the approved FY24 Operating Budget. The GO Committee reviewed the entire FY25 Operating Budget Office of the County Executive and recommends approval with two additional items from the budget placed on New/Enhanced Program List.

Small Business Support Services NDA

Review: The Council will review the $2.4 million recommended FY25 Operating Budget for the Small Business Support Services NDA, which represents an increase of $991,347, or 66 percent, from the approved FY24 budget. The change is due in part to a shift in funding from the Business Center Team to the Small Business Support Services NDA. The Business Center Team coordinates the delivery of County services and projects related to business development. The Small Business Support Services NDA provides a vehicle for funding ongoing contracts with third parties to provide specialized assistance and programs for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The ECON Committee recommends approval County Executive’s recommended budget and voted to place three new positions on the New/Enhanced Program List.

BioHub Maryland at Montgomery County NDA

Review: The Council will review the review the County Executive’s $562,436 recommended FY25 Operating Budget to establish BioHub Maryland in Montgomery County. There was no funding appropriated for this project in FY24. The FY25 recommended budget would support the funding to operate a 7,500-square-foot biomanufacturing training center. More detail is available in the staff report. The ECON Committee recommends approval of the County Executive’s recommended budget with the funding placed on the New/Enhanced Program List.

UM3 - Institute for Health Computing NDA

Review: The Council will review the $6.3 million UM3 – Institute for Health Computing NDA, which is an increase of $2.6 million, or 70 percent, from the approved amount in the FY24 Operating Budget. The increase is due to the addition of $1.3 million in funding delayed from FY24, in addition to $5 million in annual funding committed by the Council through FY29, for a total of $6.3 million in funding for FY25.

Montgomery County initially provided $15 million in seed funding for the Institute in Nov. 2022 and committed to contributing $5 million annually toward the cost of operations for five years beginning in FY24. This represents a total of $40 million in contributions expected through FY29, at which point the institute is expected to be self-supporting.

In the FY24 Operating Budget, the Council approved $3.7 million of the expected $5 million, delaying $1.3 million in estimated lease payments until the institute found a suitable location. The institute identified office space in North Bethesda, signed a lease in Dec. 2023 and entered the space in Jan. 2024. The recommended NDA in the FY25 Operating Budget restores the delayed $1.3 million in lease payments from FY24 and provides the full $5 million in annual funding the County committed to provide from FY24 through FY29.

The UM3 Institute for Health Computing is exploring how artificial intelligence, machine learning and clinical analytics can facilitate knowledge discovery for human health and wellbeing. It is being developed through a partnership with the County, the University of Maryland, Baltimore, the University of Maryland, College Park, and the University of Maryland Medical System Corporation.

The ECON Committee recommends approval of the County Executive’s recommended budget with the item placed on the New/Enhanced Program List.

Worksource Montgomery NDA

Review: The Council will review the recommended $2.4 million WorkSource Montgomery NDA, which is an increase of $427,438, or 21 percent, from the approved amount in the FY24 Operating Budget. This NDA was created in FY17 to fund the County’s designated workforce development corporation. WorkSource Montgomery is the County’s fiscal agent responsible for local administration of the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and coordination of the public workforce development system in Montgomery County. The ECON Committee recommends approval of the County Executive’s recommended budget for this NDA.

Economic Development Fund

Review: The Council will review the more than $10.96 million FY25 Operating Budget for the Economic Development Fund, which consists of a tax-supported appropriation of more than $3.46 million in the General Fund and a one-time appropriation of $7.5 million. The purpose of the Economic Development Fund is to assist private employers who are located, plan to locate, or substantially expand operations in the County. There are six existing and active programs in the Economic Development Fund, for which the Executive has recommended $3,265,365 funding for FY25. In addition, the County Executive is proposing to add $7.5 million to the Economic Development Fund for a ‘high-growth businesses fund’. The detailed recommendations of the ECON Committee can be found in the Council staff report.

Incubator Programs NDA

Review: The Council will review the more than $4.3 million FY25 Operating Budget for the Incubator Programs NDA recommended by the County Executive. This represents an increase of more than $1.7 million, or 64.9 percent, from the approved FY24 budget. The ECON Committee recommends approval of the recommended NDA, however attributed the increase to support new programming rather than as the result of a shifting of funds from the MCEDC NDA to Incubator Programs NDA. Other changes include increases for utilities and facility services, compensation adjustment, multi-program adjustments and a decrease for retirement adjustments. Additional details on the ECON Committee recommendation can be found in the Council staff report.

Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) NDA

Review: The Council will review the more than $4.3 million FY25 Operating Budget for the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) NDA, which represents a decrease of more than $1.9 million, or 32.7 percent, from the approved FY24 budget. MCEDC implements the County’s economic development strategic plan. The County Executive’s recommended budget is 43.8 percent lower than the more than $7.1 million budget requested by MCEDC for FY25.

The ECON Committee voted to restore the proposed cut of more than $1.9 million in three equal tranches of $649,265 to be placed on the new/enhanced programs list. Additional details on the committee recommendation can be found in the Council staff report.

Urban Districts

Review: The Council will review the more than $12.78 million FY25 Operating Budget for the Urban Districts, which represents an increase of more than $1.23 million, or 10.69 percent, from the approved FY24 Operating Budget. Urban Districts are designated areas within the County that provide an administrative and financial framework to maintain and enhance the County’s downtown areas as prosperous, livable urban centers. The Bethesda, Silver Spring and Wheaton Urban Districts levy an additional tax on property within their respective districts so that the County may provide services in addition to those that it generally provides to all residents, including increased streetscape maintenance, additional public amenities, promotion of the commercial and residential interests of the district, cultural and community activities and enhanced security. The Friendship Heights Urban District was created by the Council in 2023 and collects revenue via a commercial district charge based on the number of rooms or square footage of the property, depending on the type of building. The ECON Committee voted to approve the Urban Districts budget as recommended by the County Executive.

