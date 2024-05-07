Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man in Northwest Robbery Homicide, Search Continues for Additional Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce the arrest of a man involved in a fatal shooting during an armed robbery of a business and continue the search for a second suspect.

On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at approximately 2:56 p.m., two suspects brandished handguns and entered a business in the 5100 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The suspects demanded property and money. The victims complied. During the robbery, one of the suspects fired a shot striking one of the victims. The suspects took the property and money then fled the scene. The shooting victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment and later died.

The decedent has been identified as 41-year-old Philip Prendergast, of Silver Spring, MD.

On Monday, May 6, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 21-year-old Trenton Collins, of Northwest, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed-Felony Murder.

The other suspect was captured by nearby cameras and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/hubZMTduK_k

Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24046092

