Simeone Museum to Host 24 Hours of Le Mans Tribute
Celebrate the 24 Hours of Le Mans with with historic race car demonstrations, dynamic presentations, guest commentary, photo opportunities, and more!
Join us for an electrifying weekend as we dive into the legendary thrills of historic racing at the 24 Heures du Simeone, perfect for motorsport enthusiasts and families alike!”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, May 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum Celebrates Over a Century of Le Mans with Special Demonstration Weekend
This June, the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum is set to honor the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans with a unique celebration of endurance racing history. The event kicks off at 9:00 AM on Saturday, June 15th, 2024, and concludes at 10:00 AM on Sunday, June 16th at the museum's premises in Philadelphia.
For 25 continuous hours, visitors will be immersed in the legacy of the world’s most famous endurance race, observing first hand a full day and evening of driving demonstrations, with selected racing movies and live viewing of the race to be screened throughout the night. The museum will showcase an array of historic race cars that have marked their presence in the 101-year history of Le Mans. Highlights include the iconic 1966 Ford GT40 MKII, the 1964 prototype Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe, and the celebrated 1970 Porsche 917 LH, famously known as the “Hippie.” Additionally, this year introduces "Draco," a mysterious new entity expected to stun attendees.
"We are excited to welcome motorsport enthusiasts and families to a spectacular weekend that not only showcases the enduring spirit and legacy of the 24 Hours of Le Mans but also immerses them in the visceral thrill of historic racing," said Kevin Kelly, Executive Director of the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum. "This event is a unique opportunity to experience first hand the legendary vehicles that have competed in this iconic race and to engage with the history and heroes of Le Mans in a way that’s unlike anything else!"
The event's program is rich with activities including historical presentations about the 24 Hours of Le Mans, interactions with celebrated motorsport figures, and a complete 24 hour live viewing of the race. A special memorial tribute to the museum’s founder, Dr. Frederick Simeone, will also be part of the proceedings.
Attendees are encouraged to immerse themselves fully by staying overnight at the museum with guests encouraged to bring their own sleeping arrangements like pillows and pop tents. Those who remain for the full duration of the event will be inaugurated as honorary members of the newly formed Automobile Club de L’Est and will receive a commemorative patch.
Event Details:
Location: Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, 6825 Norwitch Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19153
Date and Time: Starts at 9:00 AM, June 15th – Ends at 10:00 AM, June 16th, 2024
Admission: $24.00 plus processing fees for adults and children over 12. Free for children under 12. Discounts available for museum members and volunteers.
Ticket Sales: Tickets must be purchased online in advance and will not be available at the door, although same day digital ticket purchases made through the online ticket portal will be accepted.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum official website or contact the event organizers directly. Click here for photos from last year's celebration.
About the Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum:
The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum, located in Philadelphia, PA, showcases one of the world’s greatest collections of racing sports cars. Through our theme, “The Spirit of Competition,” we celebrate the history and evolution of these magnificent machines. As stewards of automotive history, the museum is committed to educating the public about the role of competition in advancing automotive innovation and preserving motorsport heritage.
