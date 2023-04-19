Simeone Museum to Host 24 Hours of Le Mans Tribute with 30 Hours of Nonstop Programming

Visitors will have the opportunity to witness a full 24 hours of driving demonstrations, featuring a diverse lineup of cars that have competed or were the type to have competed in the iconic endurance event throughout the 100 year history of the 24 Hours of Le Mans race. The event will give fans a chance to see these vehicles in action, as well as learn about their significance in the world of motorsports.
"The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the most prestigious races in the world, and we're honored to be able to pay tribute to its rich history.” said Kevin Kelly, Executive Director of the Simeone Museum. "This event will be a unique opportunity for fans to see some of the most famous Le Mans cars in action and to learn about the technology and engineering that goes into these incredible machines.”
The event will feature driving demonstrations throughout the day and night, providing a true sense of the endurance and stamina required to compete in the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The museum's collection includes famous Le Mans cars such as the 1966 Ford GT40 MKII, the 1964 prototype Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe, and the world-famous “hippie”1970 Porsche 917 LH, which will be on display and in action during the event.
In addition to the driving demonstrations, the museum will also be offering special activities and presentations on the history of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the cars that have competed in the race. Scheduled activities include check-ins and interviews with some of motorsports most celebrated figures, a Forza Xbox racing tournament, slot cars, and will be capped off with a “kids-only” kiddie car race around the museum to crown their first-ever “Little Le Mans Champion.”
"This event is not to be missed for any motorsports fans," said Mr. Kelly. "We look forward to welcoming visitors to the museum for this special tribute to one of the greatest races in the world. This event holds an even more special meaning for our staff and museum friends as it will mark one year since our founder Dr. Simone passed during the 2022 Le Mans race. As much as this is a tribute to Le Mans, it is also a tribute to the man that inspires us daily.”
The event is open to the public and will take place continuously beginning at 9:00AM on Saturday, June 10th 2023 and will run through 4:00 PM on Sunday June 11th.
The Simeone Foundation Automotive Museum is located at 6825 Norwitch Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19153.
Admission for the entire weekend, including reentry is $24.00 plus electronic processing fees for all adults and children aged 12 and older. Entry is free for children under 12. Discounted tickets are available for Simeone Museum members and volunteers. As this is a special event, all tickets must be purchased electronically in advance and will not be available at the door.
