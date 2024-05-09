Dentistry Material Solutions Ahead of 2024 Dental Association Conference
Interstate Advanced Materials highlights specialized material solutions for the dental industry ahead of The Art and Science of Dentistry convention.
Interstate Advanced Materials highlights specialized material solutions for the dental industry ahead of The Art and Science of Dentistry convention in Anaheim, California from May 15 to May 18. Hosted by the California Dental Association (CDA), The Art and Science of Dentistry convention provides attendees with the opportunity to discover the latest products, networking opportunities, and learning sessions for essential skills and techniques to advance their business and patient care.

Interstate Advanced Materials supplies specialized materials to the dental industry, including PMMA discs specifically designed for dental milling machines. The dental industry uses PMMA discs for producing precise and dependable dental restoration devices that seamlessly align with a patient's oral anatomy and digital scans. Clear PMMA, also known as acrylic, provides remarkable impact resistance, FDA compliance, and biocompatibility, making them ideal for occlusal splints, dentures, and clear retainers.
Interstate Advanced Materials supplies specialized materials to the dental industry, including PMMA discs specifically designed for dental milling machines. The dental industry uses PMMA discs for producing precise and dependable dental restoration devices that seamlessly align with a patient's oral anatomy and digital scans. Clear PMMA, also known as acrylic, provides remarkable impact resistance, FDA compliance, and biocompatibility, making them ideal for occlusal splints, dentures, and clear retainers. With flat, shouldered surfaces on both sides, PMMA discs ensure a uniform thickness throughout the milling process.
Medigrade® HDPE sheets offer a low-maintenance antimicrobial solution for dental office workstations, countertops, cabinets, and other areas requiring high sanitation. Unlike materials that rely on surface coatings for protection, Medigrade® HDPE features built-in antimicrobial properties that last the sheet's entire lifespan. Its zinc-based protection won't leach toxins into the environment, unlike silver or triclosan-based agents. Medigrade® HDPE effectively defends against fungi, odor- and stain-causing bacteria, and algae, and is resistant to rust, rot, and delamination.
Copolymer polypropylene sees widespread use throughout the dental industry due to its flexibility, durability, and chemical resistance. Copolymer polypropylene is sturdy enough handle the demands of dental environments but has the flexibility necessary for applications requiring formability, making it well-suited for use in dental instrument handles, orthodontic appliances, and packaging for dental products. Its resistance to chemicals commonly used in dental procedures, including disinfectants and cleaning agents, ensures the longevity and durability of dental equipment.
Interstate Advanced Materials looks forward to connecting with dental professionals ahead of The Art and Science of Dentistry convention to provide material solutions for the industry's ongoing challenges. The company remains committed to helping the dental sector learn more about the benefits of plastics and other composite materials. Dental professionals seeking to reduce their dental equipment material costs can save 30%+ on PMMA discs, Medigrade® HDPE, copolymer polypropylene, and more with an Interstate Advanced Materials membership.
