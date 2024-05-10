Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health Awarded a $500,000 Grant from the Azzi Agnelli and John Frieda Charitable Fund
We are eager to see how this grant helps unfold new possibilities for cancer treatment, recovery, and prevention.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, May 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH), an innovative non-profit organization dedicated to transforming cancer care, is proud to announce the receipt of a $500,000 grant from the Azzi Agnelli and John Frieda Charitable Fund, a sub-fund of the Master Charitable Trust. This significant financial contribution is earmarked to support the groundbreaking research initiatives at MTIH’s research lab, opening in Phoenix, Arizona.
Since its inception as a nonprofit organization in 2020, MTIH has been at the forefront of shifting the cancer research paradigm from traditional genetic-based approaches to exploring metabolic pathways that consider cancer as a metabolic disease. Recognizing that the roots of over 90% of cancers lie in modifiable lifestyle and environmental factors, this paradigm shift paves the way for more personalized and effective treatment strategies.
Dr. Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO, Executive Director and Co-Founder of MTIH, author of “The Metabolic Approach to Cancer,” and a noted authority on integrative metabolic cancer care, emphasized the significance of this grant: “The $500,000 donation from the Azzi Agnelli and John Frieda Charitable Fund is not just a financial contribution—it’s a catalyst that will enable groundbreaking advancements in cancer treatment. This support allows us to deepen our investigation into how metabolic processes influence cancer and to develop targeted, non-toxic therapies that promise to improve patient outcomes substantially.”
John Frieda shared his enthusiasm for their involvement: “We are immensely proud to support the MTIH in their pioneering efforts to redefine cancer treatment. Our decision to fund MTIH reflects our commitment to advancing healthcare solutions that are not only effective but also compassionate. We are inspired by their dedication to exploring metabolic pathways in cancer care, and we are eager to see how this grant helps unfold new possibilities for cancer treatment, recovery, and prevention.”
While this grant marks a significant achievement, continued support is crucial for sustaining, expanding, and expediting these research efforts. For more information on how to contribute or get involved, visit mtih.org or contact info@mtih.org.
About the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health
The Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health is a 501(c)(3) organization based in Tucson, Arizona, and the organization’s mission is to restore health for people with cancer and other metabolic diseases through research, education, advocacy, collaboration, and healing. For more information, visit mtih.org.
