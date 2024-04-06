Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health announces patient grant fundraising initiative to celebrate World Health Day
MTIH's launches fundraising initiative in conjunction with World Health Day to provide support for personalized, metabolic cancer care.
This World Health Day, we are working to bridge the gap between standard cancer care, which targets the tumor, and a metabolic, integrative approach, which focuses on healing the whole person.”TUCSON, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Health Day is April 7, and the Metabolic Terrain Institute of Health (MTIH) is proud to unite with the global community under this year’s theme, "My Health, My Right.”
At a time when the health of millions worldwide faces unprecedented threats from diseases, environmental degradation, and societal unrest, MTIH is committed to addressing the root causes of illness and fostering well-being for all. That is why MTIH is announcing an initiative to help more people access a personalized, metabolic approach to their cancering journey.
The prevailing approach to cancer treatment largely adheres to standardized protocols, often overlooking the unique genetic and metabolic makeup of individual patients. This gap in care is exacerbated by insurance policies that typically do not cover personalized treatments. Recognizing this, MTIH is raising funds to offer financial support for those seeking a personalized, metabolic approach to cancer care through a Certified Terrain Network provider.
"Our health is profoundly affected by our environment, nutrition, and lifestyle choices, and tools need to be put in place to reverse the disease process, while being closely monitored by a practitioner " said Dr. Nasha Winters, ND, FABNO, co-founder of MTIH, cancer thriver, and a global integrative oncology authority. "This World Health Day, we are working to bridge the gap between standard cancer care, which targets the tumor, and a metabolic integrative approach, which focuses on healing the whole person. Our goal is to improve outcomes, reduce recurrence, and improve quality of life through an individualized, terrain-based approach.”
MTIH is a nonprofit organization committed to helping restore health for people with cancer and other metabolic diseases through research, education, community, advocacy and healing. The organization educates clinicians, practitioners and advocates around the globe on how to implement a metabolic, whole-person approach to health and healing, and it is opening a research lab to pioneer the discovery of innovative approaches for the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of chronic diseases.
Winters and her co-founders are also working to launch a data platform that will use real-time patient data, machine learning, and artificial intelligence to empower physicians to determine, apply, and repeat appropriate treatments to improve patient outcomes and enhance quality of life.
"Our approach emphasizes the symbiotic relationship between the health of our environment and the vitality of our bodies.” Winters said. "This World Health Day, let us remember that health is not merely the absence of disease but a state of complete physical, mental, and social well-being. Together, we can work towards a future where everyone, everywhere, can truly say, ‘My health, my right.’"
To support MTIH’s patient grants fundraising initiative, visit mtih.org/grants. For more information about MTIH, visit mtih.org.
