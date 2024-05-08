The Delivery People – Ample Allocated Air Capacity to Hawaii
TDP is pleased to reassure our loyal customers that we have secured ample additional air cargo allocation with Pacific Air Cargo. We offer the highest standard of freight handling and transportation.”HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Delivery People (TDP), Hawaii’s leading freight forwarding, and delivery company wishes to inform customers that it has today secured ample additional air cargo allocation from Los Angeles to Hawaii. The confirmation comes following the announcement that Aloha Air Cargo will exit the Los Angeles — Honolulu — Los Angeles route, effective June 01, 2024.
— Kim Ross, The Delivery People CEO
The Delivery People CEO, Kim Ross said, “TDP is pleased to reassure our loyal customers that we have secured ample additional air cargo allocation with Pacific Air Cargo, and as always we offer the highest standard of freight handling and transportation, regardless of size.”
From Freight Forwarding to Pick up & Delivery, Packing & Crating to Warehousing, as well as handling Project Cargo and White Glove Service, TDP serves customers in Los Angeles and Honolulu with onward connections to Hawaii’s neighbor islands, Alaska, Puerto Rico, Guam, Micronesia and more.
Ms. Ross further commented, “Last month, as the ocean shipping industry increased their rates to Hawaii, TDP slashed our prices to offer our customers huge savings. Furthermore, our state-of-the-art online tools offer free real-time ocean quotes 24/7.” She added, “Naturally, if you’d prefer to discuss your shipping needs with one of our locally based professionals, we also welcome your calls.”
For more information please visit: thedeliverypeople.com
About The Delivery People
The Delivery People was initially established as a cartage company in 2006 on Maui. When the ownership recognized how difficult it was to transport goods throughout the Hawaiian Islands, they realized that there was an opportunity to offer a door-to-door solution to their customers. By 2008, an office was opened on Oahu, and they began handling Air Freight and Ocean Freight for their clients throughout Hawaii. The owners had a “whatever it takes” attitude and a 24/7/365 mentality and they personally trained the management staff with that in mind. Many of the original staff are still on board today, maintaining their mission.
From 2010 through 2016 the Hawaii locations expanded with new, larger facilities, and an office was opened in Los Angeles. In recent years, TDP has expanded their business offerings to serve Alaska, American Samoa, Guam, and Puerto Rico as a full-service offshore market solution.
The Delivery People offers a variety of transportation services from Air and Ocean Freight to Storage and Warehousing, as well as Pick Up & Delivery, Special Projects, and White Glove Service. No cargo is too big or too small, TDP ships it all.
