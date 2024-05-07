Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 20 Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until May 22, 2024, to act on these bills.
CS/HB 1305 – Residential Tenancies
CS/CS/CS/HB 267 – Building Regulations
CS/HB 415 – Pregnancy and Parenting Resources Website
CS/CS/CS/HB 275 – Offenses Involving Critical Infrastructure
HB 5401 – Judges
CS/CS/HB 1567 – Qualifications for County Emergency Management Directors
CS/CS/HB 1133 – Violations Against Vulnerable Road Users
HB 191 – Town of Orchid, Indian River County
HB 509 – Collier Mosquito Control District, Collier County
HB 691 – Town of Horseshoe Beach, Dixie County
CS/HB 793 – Coral Springs Improvement District, Broward County
HB 819 – Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District, Hendry and Lee Counties
CS/HB 867 – North River Ranch Improvement Stewardship District, Manatee County
HB 1023 – St. Lucie County
HB 1025 – Municipal Service District of Ponte Vedra Beach, St. Johns County
SB 92 – Yacht and Ship Brokers’ Act
CS/CS/CS/SB 892 – Dental Insurance Claims
CS/CS/CS/SB 382 – Continuing Education Requirements
CS/CS/SB 328 – Affordable Housing
CS/CS/SB 994 – Student Transportation Safety
