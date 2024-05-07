Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,875 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,196 in the last 365 days.

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 20 Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until May 22, 2024, to act on these bills.

CS/HB 1305 – Residential Tenancies

CS/CS/CS/HB 267 – Building Regulations

CS/HB 415 – Pregnancy and Parenting Resources Website

CS/CS/CS/HB 275 – Offenses Involving Critical Infrastructure

HB 5401 – Judges

CS/CS/HB 1567 – Qualifications for County Emergency Management Directors

CS/CS/HB 1133 – Violations Against Vulnerable Road Users

HB 191 – Town of Orchid, Indian River County

HB 509 – Collier Mosquito Control District, Collier County

HB 691 – Town of Horseshoe Beach, Dixie County

CS/HB 793 – Coral Springs Improvement District, Broward County

HB 819 – Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District, Hendry and Lee Counties

CS/HB 867 – North River Ranch Improvement Stewardship District, Manatee County

HB 1023 – St. Lucie County

HB 1025 – Municipal Service District of Ponte Vedra Beach, St. Johns County

SB 92 – Yacht and Ship Brokers’ Act

CS/CS/CS/SB 892 – Dental Insurance Claims

CS/CS/CS/SB 382 – Continuing Education Requirements

CS/CS/SB 328 – Affordable Housing

CS/CS/SB 994 – Student Transportation Safety

###

You just read:

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 20 Bills from the Florida Legislature

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more