Governor Ron DeSantis Receives 20 Bills from the Florida Legislature

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until May 22, 2024, to act on these bills.

CS/HB 1305 – Residential Tenancies

CS/CS/CS/HB 267 – Building Regulations

CS/HB 415 – Pregnancy and Parenting Resources Website

CS/CS/CS/HB 275 – Offenses Involving Critical Infrastructure

HB 5401 – Judges

CS/CS/HB 1567 – Qualifications for County Emergency Management Directors

CS/CS/HB 1133 – Violations Against Vulnerable Road Users

HB 191 – Town of Orchid, Indian River County

HB 509 – Collier Mosquito Control District, Collier County

HB 691 – Town of Horseshoe Beach, Dixie County

CS/HB 793 – Coral Springs Improvement District, Broward County

HB 819 – Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District, Hendry and Lee Counties

CS/HB 867 – North River Ranch Improvement Stewardship District, Manatee County

HB 1023 – St. Lucie County

HB 1025 – Municipal Service District of Ponte Vedra Beach, St. Johns County

SB 92 – Yacht and Ship Brokers’ Act

CS/CS/CS/SB 892 – Dental Insurance Claims

CS/CS/CS/SB 382 – Continuing Education Requirements

CS/CS/SB 328 – Affordable Housing

CS/CS/SB 994 – Student Transportation Safety

###