Attorney General Jackley Encourages Continued Vigilance During National Fentanyl Awareness Day

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, May 7, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is urging South Dakotans to remain vigilant about the dangers of fentanyl use.

Today (Tuesday) is National Fentanyl Awareness Day. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration reported that in 2022, 107,941 Americans died from drug poisonings with 70% of those deaths caused by fentanyl and synthetic opioids. Fentanyl remains the leading cause of death among Americans ages 18-45.

“Fentanyl, whether used alone or with other illicit drugs, is deadly,” said Attorney General Jackley. “This is a major public safety and health issue in South Dakota and across the nation.”

In South Dakota in 2023, the total amount of fentanyl seized was 10.223 pounds with 88 arrests made in those cases. So far in 2024, from January to March, the total of amount of fentanyl seized was 2.948 pounds with 17 arrests. The amount totals are based off state Division of Criminal Investigation drug collection forms and Summary Analysis Reports from the state Department of Health.

Attorney General Jackley in the 2024 legislative session introduced Senate Bill 24 which would increase the maximum user fee for a participant voluntarily agreeing to wear a drug patch under the 24/7 sobriety program. The proposal would raise the fee to no more than $70 for each drug patch that is attached, to be paid for by the participant. The bill was approved by legislators and signed by the Governor.

