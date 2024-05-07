Black Market Media Rolls Out ‘Garbage People: The Movie’ in Post-Strike Hollywood Amid the Rise of A.I.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Black Market Media announces the upcoming release of 'Garbage People: The Movie,' a feature-length continuation of the hit adult-animation series 'Garbage People' from creator Brit Tobin and Executive Producer Jeff Eastin (White Collar). Building upon the success of its first season, 'Garbage People: The Movie' delivers an action-packed punch of adventure, sci-fi, and original music that'll have audiences gripping their seats ’til the credits roll.
'Garbage People: The Movie' boldly takes on the controversial subject of artificial intelligence with the show’s unique brand of witty social commentary, laugh out loud hijinks, and nostalgic pop culture references – positioning itself as a game-changer in the evolving Hollywood landscape.
The movie has gained considerable momentum following favorable reception of its pre-screening in April, laying the groundwork for a top tier movie-goer experience as anti-heroes Patches and Peel take to the big screen to embark on an epic journey to liberate Trash from the clutches of digital tyranny. 'Garbage People: The Movie' takes on timely themes surrounding artistic integrity and data privacy while zeroing in on A.I. and the Writer/Actor Strikes of 2023, ensuring a memorable narrative guaranteed to captivate newcomers and die-hard fans alike.
The film showcases two Garbage People cast newcomers, voice actress and social media personality Tawny Platis as villainess Sophi-2100, as well as content powerhouse Austin Von Letkemann (Mandatory Funday). Both Platis and Letkemann have expressed their enthusiasm to return for future installments and are primed to inject an exciting burst of energy into the 'Garbage People' franchise.
While an official release date has not yet been announced, fans can rest assured that 'Garbage People: The Movie' will be worth the wait.
Join Patches and Peel in the town of Trash, where anarchy rules and shenanigans reign supreme. Season One Streaming Now.
Black Market Media is a female-owned and operated film and animation studio based in Los Angeles, CA. Grown-up content inspired by nostalgia and fueled on internet culture. Brit Tobin is repped by Jon Kanak at Activist Artists Management. Jeff Eastin is represented by Rob Kenneally at CAA, Activist Artists Mgmt., and Karl Austen at JTWAMM.
For more information, please visit https://www.blkmrktmedia.com.
Black Market Media is a female-owned and operated film and animation studio based in Los Angeles, CA.
For more information, please visit https://www.blkmrktmedia.com.
