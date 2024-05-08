The Alison Company Celebrates 90 Years as Region’s Leading Commercial Real Estate Mortgage Banking Firm

Current ownership and management has succeeded three generations of family stewardship

The Alison Company was founded on integrity, service and commitment which are still what matters to our clients. We are proud of a 90-year legacy and the people who have helped build this business.” — Nick Madigan

The Alison Company is celebrating its nine-decade history as one of the region's leading commercial mortgage banking firms. Founded in 1934, the Alison Company's history has cemented its place in the region and industry's evolution.

In 1996 current ownership and management succeeded three generations of family stewardship. The firm has since then originated hundreds of loans and the company’s loan servicing portfolio has grown to over $1.6 billion.

Alison Company Principal Nick Madigan, who joined the firm in 1988, notes that while the mortgage banking industry has become more sophisticated over the years, the need for detailed customer service and human interaction remains paramount.

“While the complexities in the commercial real estate industry demand expertise, the Alison Company was founded on integrity, service and commitment which are still what matters to our clients. We are proud of a 90-year legacy and the people who have helped build this business,” Madigan shared.

Today Alison Company is heralded for its full-service approach to mortgage banking, building a specialization for private investors and developers who require a full-service dedicated team.

“It’s exciting to look back and see the impact our firm has had on building communities and helping many of our developer clients to successfully create their portfolio of assets,” said Alison Company Principal Carl Fuller.

For example, in its very early history the firm was instrumental in site selection and financing for what was then Orange County’s largest apartment development, Park Newport. Since that time, the firm’s commercial real estate expertise has grown to include all types of income-producing real estate such as office, retail, industrial, multifamily, self-storage, hotels, boat marinas, and more.

Looking ahead the firm will continue to excel in its diverse expertise, building on its high-performance ratio, as measured by deals closed versus applications in process. The percentage is above 95 percent and, in some years, has approached 100 percent.

The Alison Company handles loans for all types of income-producing real estate, including office buildings, retail shopping centers, industrial parks and distribution facilities, apartment buildings, self-storage facilities, hotels, boat marinas, and more.

Today the firm manages offices in San Diego, Scottsdale, Las Vegas, Santa Barbara along with its corporate headquarters in Newport Beach providing a full suite of services, including origination, closing, and loan servicing. Learn more at www.alisonmortgage.com.