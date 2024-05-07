International Trade Administration Leadership to Celebrate World Trade Month at Events in New York City

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, May 7, 2024

WASHINGTON - This week, International Trade Administration (ITA) leaders will travel to New York City to celebrate World Trade Month and reaffirm ITA’s efforts to deliver on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to building a more sustainable and inclusive economy through international trade.

Today, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade Marisa Lago will deliver opening remarks at the 2024 Newlab Pilot Showcase in Brooklyn, New York. She will highlight the International Trade Administration’s (ITA) services and resources to promote U.S. innovation and entrepreneurship, including by increasing exports of cutting-edge U.S. climate and clean energy solutions, especially from micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. The Newlab Pilot Showcase will be livestreamed on YouTube, with Under Secretary Lago’s remarks beginning around 10:55 a.m. EDT.

On Thursday, Assistant Secretary of Commerce and the Director General of the Commercial Service Arun Venkataraman will deliver remarks at the World Trade Week New York City kick-off event at Baruch College. The Assistant Secretary will underscore ITA’s strong support for New York City businesses and, more broadly, ITA’s work to promote exports and U.S. industry competitiveness and defend against unfair trade policies. He will also present certificates to two New York City-area exporters, Okonta Solutions and Re-Nuble, Inc. for their recent accomplishments exporting to new international markets. Hosted by the New York District Export Council, the World Trade Week New York City event will begin at 2:00 p.m. EDT, with Assistant Secretary Venkataraman’s remarks beginning around 2:15 p.m. EDT.

