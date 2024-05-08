NJCAA to Transform Health and Wellness Across Two-Year Colleges with Holistic Health Solution
New Holistic Health Solution Ready for Students
The HAHS program mirrors our dedication to offering premier resources to our community. By joining forces, we are sending a powerful message: health and well-being matter.”CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The NJCAA and USCAH, through their continued partnership, have announced the launch of a new initiative, Holistic Athlete Health Solution (HAHS). In an effort to increase health and wellness services for two-year colleges nationwide, this newfound collaboration marks a significant stride towards offering comprehensive, person-centered health and wellness solutions to NJCAA member colleges, ensuring not only their student-athletes but all students, faculty, and staff who lead active, on-the-go lifestyles, receive unparalleled support.
— Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO
“The NJCAA and HAHS collaboration is more than a program; it is a commitment to transforming the way health and wellness services are delivered across two-year colleges,” stated Dr. Christopher Parker, NJCAA President & CEO. “The HAHS program mirrors our dedication to offering premier resources to our community and is about ensuring that every member has the support they need to succeed, highlighting our commitment to holistic development and care. By joining forces, we are sending a powerful message: health and well-being matter.”
HAHS has an innovative, digital-first approach to health and wellness, designed to meet the demands of today's fast-paced lifestyle. Through this collaboration, NJCAA member colleges will benefit from holistic 24/7 healthcare access, expanded mental and physical health support, and universal educational content. The initiative strives to provide more than 3,000,000 members of the NJCAA with the tools necessary for maintaining optimal health, ensuring no member is left without access to top-tier healthcare resources.
"The NJCAA's leadership in embracing health and wellness innovations sets a remarkable precedent,” said Dr. James Borchers, Chief Medical Officer of HAHS and CEO of the U.S. Council for Athletes' Health. “This partnership reflects a deep commitment to nurturing every aspect of student-athlete well-being."
“By weaving HAHS' comprehensive care model into our ecosystem, we're not just addressing gaps in healthcare; we're actively enhancing the student experience and demonstrating our role as pioneers in cost-effective, holistic healthcare solutions," stated Jeff White, NJCAA Chief Legal Officer and Senior Vice President of Internal Affairs.
The NJCAA and HAHS initiative marks a new era in the two-year college landscape. By prioritizing holistic health access, expanding mental health services, and empowering individuals to take control of their well-being, this collaboration has the potential to redefine the student experience for millions across the nation.
For more details on how this partnership benefits NJCAA member institutions and their communities, please visit https://hahs.info/contact-us/
solutions@caringwire.com
CaringWire
+1 614-526-9594
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn