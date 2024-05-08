Submit Release
Youngman Reitshtein, PLC Announces New Partner Jinna Kang & Signs New Of Counsel Diane Lieu

Photo portrait of Jinna Kang

Jinna Kang

Photo portrait of Diane Lieu

Diane Lieu

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YOUNGMAN REITSHTEIN, PLC, a leading family law practice in Los Angeles, is proud to announce the addition of two accomplished attorneys to its esteemed team. Jinna Kang, Esq., CLFS, IAFL, has joined as Partner, bringing a wealth of expertise, and Diane Lieu, Esq. has joined as Of Counsel, enhancing the firm's commitment to delivering valuable legal services.

Barbara J. Youngman and Ron Reitshtein, Founding Partners of Youngman Reitshtein, PLC, express their enthusiasm about the new additions to the team, "We are thrilled to welcome Jinna Kang as a Partner and Diane Lieu as Of Counsel. Their expertise and dedication to client advocacy align seamlessly with our commitment to providing unparalleled legal services to our clients."

As a seasoned family law practitioner, Jinna Kang brings a proven track record of success and a deep understanding of the intricacies of family law, having dedicated the last 13 years of her practice exclusively to family law matters. Ms. Kang is licensed to practice law in California, Washington, DC, and Texas. Ms. Kang is one of only three board certified Family Law Specialists in California with Korean language fluency. She is also the first of only two Korean speaking fellows of the International Academy of Family Lawyers. Ms. Kang stands out in the community of Los Angeles family law practitioners due to her international experience and extensive history handling domestic violence matters. With her dedication to excellence, and a client-centered approach, Ms. Kang is poised to play a pivotal role in furthering Youngman Reitshtein’s reputation for providing compassionate and effective legal representation.

Jinna Kang shares her excitement, stating, "Joining Youngman Reitshtein is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a firm that values excellence and prioritizes client satisfaction. I am eager to collaborate with the talented team here to continue delivering outstanding legal services."

Additionally, Diane Lieu joins the firm as Of Counsel. With a keen legal mind and a passion for family law, Ms. Lieu’s addition to Youngman Reitshtein reinforces the firm's commitment to delivering high-quality legal services to individuals and families in the Los Angeles area.

Diane Lieu adds, "I am honored to be part of Youngman Reitshtein, and I am excited to contribute to the firm's mission of providing compassionate and effective legal representation. I look forward to working alongside such a dedicated and skilled team."

Youngman Reitshtein, PLC remains committed to serving the family law needs of individuals in the greater Los Angeles community, and anticipates continued growth and success with the addition of Jinna Kang and Diane Lieu to its team.

About YR: Youngman Reitshtein, PLC (YR) is a boutique law firm that specializes in family law. We bring to the table years of experience handling divorces, child custody cases, division of assets and debts, domestic violence and more.

Colleen O'Mara
Hype Communications
colleen@hypeworld.com

