Camp Lucky Launches Long Form Division Led By Noted Producer Lisa Normand
Camp Lucky’s Long Form division is currently working on A24’s "Mother Mary," an upcoming pilot for Magnolia Network, and the feature film, "Psychopomp."DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative studio Camp Lucky deepens its commitment to long form entertainment, launching an official division dedicated to feature and episodic development, as well as custom production and post collaborations. From film and television to network promos and branded content, Camp Lucky’s Long Form division, led by Producer Lisa Normand, looks to build meaningful relationships while developing, producing and contributing to a variety of narrative, documentary and unscripted projects. The Camp Lucky team has worked on award-winning and critically-acclaimed films, including "The Green Knight," "Miss Juneteenth," "Never Goin’ Back" and "A Ghost Story," as well as Emmy-nominated television for linear and streaming networks.
Camp Lucky’s Long Form division is currently working on A24’s "Mother Mary," an upcoming pilot for Magnolia Network, and the Camp Lucky-produced feature film, "Psychopomp."
“Film and television work isn’t new to Camp Lucky. But we’re making it official — using my experience as a film producer, my role is to leverage Camp Lucky’s decades of experience as a top-tier production- and post- service provider to develop our own, original content while also continuing to serve clients as a trusted vendor in this space,” notes Normand. “It may seem like a lot to take on, but having so many talented people across all disciplines at Camp Lucky makes it easy.”
Previously a senior attorney at a global law firm, Normand represented Fortune 100 companies and artists alike in trademark, copyright, and entertainment law. Since transitioning to film production, she has produced award-winning features, shorts, and commercials, in addition to post-producing network promos and episodic series for major linear and streaming platforms. Normand’s work has been screened at SXSW, Tribeca, Toronto, and Telluride, among others.
“I met Lisa several years back and that meeting left a lasting impression,” comments Camp Lucky Partner Tim Nagle. “I knew immediately she would eventually be an integral part of the long form work we were doing and the growth we were experiencing. Lisa is a natural steward for this division - she adds value and creates opportunity in everything she does, from developing IP to producing engaging stories.”
“Whether it’s production support or post, Camp Lucky has become an integral part of the Sailor Bear team,” says producer Toby Hallbrooks. “We started our careers working with Tim Nagle on our short film Pioneer. When we were putting together the plan for A Ghost Story Camp Lucky was our first call. Since then we’ve done six more projects with them and look forward to many more.”
Find out more at www.camp-lucky.com.
Jessie Nagel
Hype
jessie@hypeworld.com