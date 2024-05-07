Submit Release
IDNR seeking campground hosts for 2024 camping season

ILLINOIS, May 7 - Hosts needed at Illinois Beach, Chain O' Lakes, and Kankakee River state parks


SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) is seeking campground hosts for the 2024 camping season for three state parks in northeastern Illinois: Illinois Beach, Chain O' Lakes, and Kankakee River.


Campground hosting is a perfect position for anyone who enjoys camping and helping other people. Hosts are often the first face to greet state park visitors. They check on arrivals and departures, write camping permits, acquaint campers with park facilities and regulations, answer questions about local and statewide attractions, help visitors plan outings, and more.


Campground hosts live in their own RVs, motor homes, or trailers at designated spots within state parks.


"Above all, the quality all campground hosts possess is a passion for working with the public," said Calvin Beckmann, chief of parks and recreation for IDNR. "If campground hosting sounds appealing to you, we would love to hear from you."




In 2023, Illinois state parks and historic sites attracted more than 40 million visitors. Admission is free at all Illinois state parks and state historic sites.

