Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Receives Back-to-Back StateScoop 50 Awards for Leadership and Achievements

SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology (DoIT) Acting Deputy Secretary and Deputy State Chief Information Officer Brandon Ragle was honored by StateScoop for his leadership and achievements in information technology for the second year in a row.





The StateScoop 50 Awards, now in their eleventh year, honor the most influential people in the state government IT community, and the most innovative projects that advance government operations and citizen services. This year's awards recognized leaders and projects from 25 states, along with executives from 13 companies. Ragle earned the State Leadership of the Year award for helping government implement new technologies, strategies and IT programs.





"I am incredibly grateful to receive this recognition alongside such remarkable leaders from across the country," said Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology Acting Deputy Secretary and Deputy State CIO Brandon Ragle. "Our team at DoIT has achieved significant milestones in the past year, thanks to their unwavering dedication to innovation. I remain committed to our agency's mission of leveraging technology to better serve the residents of Illinois."





Ragle previously won a Golden Gov award from StateScoop for leading state government into a new technology landscape with innovative ideas and inspiring others to get on board.





The StateScoop 50 Awards annually honor the best and the brightest who make state government more efficient and effective. These awards celebrate the outstanding achievements of our peers and acknowledge their tireless efforts to make a positive impact in the government IT community and in public service.







