Making Pharmacy Benefit Management Even Easier: Xevant Unveils New Executive Dashboard
EINPresswire.com/ -- Xevant, a leading provider of healthcare analytics and technology solutions is delighted to announce the launch of its new Executive Dashboard – a cutting-edge addition to its suite of tools designed to keep clients who manage pharmacy benefits ahead of the curve.
The Executive Dashboard offers intuitive plan summary views, providing clients with unprecedented ease in tracking key data points and trend drivers. Some key features highlighted include:
• Cost Summary: Easily track trend rates and key drug spend metrics over a 3-year period, empowering informed decision-making.
• Trend Drivers: Identify the contribution of each trend driver to overall drug spend, ensuring focused attention on critical areas.
• Specialty Breakout: Gain valuable insights into spending patterns between specialty and non-specialty drugs, optimizing pharmacy benefit plans.
• Discounts: Get a snapshot of ongoing contract performance to manage financial over/under performance effectively throughout the year.
“The launch of our new Executive Dashboard represents the beginning of a renewed commitment to providing our clients with the tools they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving landscape,” said Clint Peck, Head of Product at Xevant. “With this intuitive platform, our clients can expect to make more informed, timely decisions, ultimately optimizing their benefit plans for maximum effectiveness.”
Replacing the legacy scorecard, the Executive Dashboard is poised to revolutionize the way clients interact with their pharmacy benefit analytics. To facilitate a seamless transition, Xevant’s Account Executive team will provide comprehensive materials and demos, ensuring clients extract the maximum value from this enhanced experience.
“We recognize the importance of a smooth transition for our clients, and our Account Executives are dedicated to providing the support and guidance necessary to navigate this exciting update,” added Todd Rode, Head of Operations and Services.
About Xevant: Xevant is a premier provider of advanced pharmacy benefit analytics solutions, committed to delivering intelligent tools and technology to empower clients in navigating the ever-evolving healthcare landscape. With a focus on innovation, client satisfaction, and industry expertise, Xevant offers comprehensive analytics and insights to optimize benefit plans, enhance decision-making, and drive superior outcomes. For more information, visit www.xevant.com.
Cassey Kalba
