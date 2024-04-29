EY Names Xevant's Brandon Newman an Entrepreneur of the Year® 2024 Mountain West Award Finalist for 2nd Consecutive Year
Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates ambitious entrepreneurs who are shaping the future.LEHI, UTAH, USA, April 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Xevant’s CEO & Founder, Brandon Newman, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2024 Mountain West Award finalist for the second consecutive year. The Mountain West program celebrates entrepreneurs from Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. Now in its 38th year, Entrepreneur Of The Year is the preeminent competitive business award for audacious leaders who disrupt markets, revolutionize sectors, and have a transformational impact on lives. Over the past four decades, the program has recognized daring entrepreneurs with big ideas and bold actions that reshape our world.
Newman was one of 40 regional entrepreneurs selected as finalists by an independent panel of judges. The candidates were evaluated based on their demonstration of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact, among other core contributions and attributes.
"For me, entrepreneurship is not just about building a business; it's about crafting a legacy of innovation that leaves a lasting impact on our world. I'm honored to be recognized as an Entrepreneur Of The Year finalist again this year, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue pushing boundaries with Xevant," Newman shared.
Xevant is a premier provider of advanced pharmacy benefit analytics solutions, committed to delivering intelligent tools and technology to empower clients in navigating the ever-evolving healthcare landscape. With a focus on innovation, client satisfaction, and industry expertise, Xevant offers comprehensive analytics and insights to optimize benefit plans, enhance decision-making, and drive superior outcomes.
Entrepreneur Of The Year honors many different types of business leaders for their ingenuity, courage, and entrepreneurial spirit. The program celebrates original founders who bootstrapped their business from inception or who raised outside capital to grow their company; transformational CEOs who infused innovation into an existing organization to catapult its trajectory; and multigenerational family business leaders who reimagined a legacy business model to fortify it for the future. For more information, visit ey.com/us/eoy.
Regional award winners will be announced on Saturday, June 15 during a special celebration and will become lifetime members of an esteemed community of Entrepreneur Of The Year alumni from around the world. The winners will then be considered by the National judges for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, which will be presented in November at the annual Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.
