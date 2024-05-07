New Haven Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B5004904
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Ryan Anthony
STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigations -Troop B West – New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: August 2, 2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Bridport, VT
VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct
ACCUSED: Thomas Ferguson
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 17,2023, Detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, assigned to the New Haven Barracks, began an investigation into an incident that occurred on August 2, 2022. After a lengthy investigation, it was learned that Thomas Ferguson, age 58, of Bridport, VT, committed the offense of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct upon an adult victim. On May 7, 2024,, Ferguson was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 15, 2024, for the above charge.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 7/15/24 at 12:30 PM
COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: No
BAIL: No
MUG SHOT: Not Included