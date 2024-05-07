Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,898 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,239 in the last 365 days.

New Haven Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B5004904

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Ryan Anthony                             

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigations -Troop B West – New Haven                    

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: August 2, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bridport, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

 

ACCUSED: Thomas Ferguson

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On December 17,2023, Detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, assigned to the New Haven Barracks, began an investigation into an incident that occurred on August 2, 2022. After a lengthy investigation, it was learned that Thomas Ferguson, age 58, of Bridport, VT, committed the offense of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct upon an adult victim. On May 7, 2024,, Ferguson was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 15, 2024, for the above charge.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/15/24 at 12:30 PM           

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No   

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Not Included

You just read:

New Haven Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more