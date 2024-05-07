New Haven Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23B5004904

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Ryan Anthony

STATION: Bureau of Criminal Investigations -Troop B West – New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: August 2, 2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Bridport, VT

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct

ACCUSED: Thomas Ferguson

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 17,2023, Detectives with the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations, assigned to the New Haven Barracks, began an investigation into an incident that occurred on August 2, 2022. After a lengthy investigation, it was learned that Thomas Ferguson, age 58, of Bridport, VT, committed the offense of Lewd and Lascivious Conduct upon an adult victim. On May 7, 2024,, Ferguson was issued a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 15, 2024, for the above charge.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 7/15/24 at 12:30 PM

COURT: Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: No

MUG SHOT: Not Included