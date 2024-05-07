Raid Bimbache Returns to the Adventure Racing World Series in Morocco
Raid Bimbache is a former World Championship event and returns to the ARWS in Morocco in April 2025 with Antonio de la Rosa as Race Director
Now it's time for Raid Bimbache to cross the Strait of Gibraltar for a new chapter in the great country of contrasts that is Morocco. It’s an exciting time and a privilege to be part of the ARWS again”MARRAKESH, MOROCCO, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Raid Bimbache Returns to the Adventure Racing World Series in Morocco
— Antonio de la Rosa
The Raid Bimbache expedition race returns to the Adventure Racing World Series in April 2025 with a new edition in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco!
The race last took place in 2010, when it was the Adventure Racing World Championship, with Antonio de la Rosa as course designer and Race Director.
It began in 2003 in the small Canary Island of El Hierro (taking its name from the peoples of the island) and was held all over Spain in subsequent years, culminating in the World Championship in Castilla y Leon. From April 27th to May 4th next year it will return as an ARWS Qualifier in a new location and on a new continent!
In the intervening years, Antonio de la Rosa has pursued his passion for adventure all over the world with many major expeditions, including winning a solo rowing race across the Atlantic, being the first person to complete the 1000km Lapland Extreme Challenge and crossing the Pacific Ocean from San Francisco to Hawaii standing on an SUP surf boat. He also held the Guinness World Record for underwater kissing!
He led the successful Red Bull Raid team for 8 years and competed in many ARWS expedition races around the world, recently returning to adventure racing at the 2023 World Championship in South Africa, where he was inducted into the Adventure Racing Hall of Fame.
“Raid Bimbache is an important race in the ARWS series history and as its creator it is close to my heart and has allowed me to experience many wonderful landscapes and friendships,” said de la Rosa.
“Now it is time for Raid Bimbache to cross the Strait of Gibraltar for a new chapter in the great country of contrasts that is Morocco. It’s an exciting time and a privilege to be part of the ARWS once again, alongside so many other great races around the world. I look forward to seeing many adventure racing friends at the race and sharing the amazing lands and culture of Morocco with them!”
The Technical Director and course planner for the race will be Spanish racer Jesus Bermejo, who is also a regular ARWS competitor and raced with de la Rosa in South Africa. “We have designed this first edition in 2025 to be a very varied race,” he said, “and to include the most mountainous areas of Morocco. It will include mountains, valleys, rivers, lakes and deserts and teams will complete a 430km route, without external help and in a way that is respectful of the terrain and nature.”
"We want to facilitate the participation of international teams who will be flying into Marrakech, which will be the place of departure and return for the teams,” said de la Rosa. “It is easy to get flights and quite economical with low costs airlines, and it is an amazing city to visit and explore.”
The walled medieval city is the country’s leading tourist destination and is full of life in its densely packed markets, mosques, palaces and gardens. The race will also offer a parallel tour for the families and friends of the teams, with a custom designed itinerary to help them visit the tourist sites and locations surrounding the race, and to have a memorable experience of Morocco.
ARWS CEO Heidi Muller said, "I’m delighted that such a historic event as the Raid Bimbache is returning to the ARWS under the guidance of international adventurer Antonio de la Rosa. His experience as a racer and World Championship Race Director will help ensure the race is a special experience and it is extraordinary news that the race will be in North Africa, in a place as exciting as Morocco!"
Registration is open at www.raidbimbache.com with a limit of 40 teams and full details are on the website. The race costs 2600 euros per team, which includes all the logistics of the event, assistance to the teams and 2 nights of 4 star hotel accommodation, one prior to the event and another on the closing day, which will be held in a spectacular place where everyone can enjoy the culture and cuisine Morocco.
Raid Bimbache 2025 awaits … vamosssss!
About the Adventure Racing World Series
The Adventure Racing World Series (ARWS) is a global platform uniting professional adventure races in iconic locations to serve a worldwide community of adventurers and endurance athletes. The series included 64 events in 2023.
A different race hosts the AR World Championship each year and the series consists of Qualifier, Regional and Stage races. Qualifiers are non-stop expedition length races of 3-10 days for mixed gender teams of 4, and race winners receive a place in the World Championship.
Regional races in Europe, North and South America, Asia, Africa and Oceania are in the 12-36 hour range and offer the opportunity of accessible, weekend racing and a pathway towards expedition racing and competing in ARWS Qualifiers and World Championships. Stage races are new for 2023 and are multiday day events with overnight camps.
Teams competing in Qualifiers are listed in the ARWS World Rankings and each region also has its own ranking.
The ARWS CEO is South African Businesswoman Heidi Muller, who is also Race Director of Expedition Africa. The Adventure World Series was established in 2001 and is a company registered in Bentonville, Arkansas, USA.
More information is on the ARWS website; www.arworldseries.com
Follow the ARWS on all major social media platforms @arworldseries
For press information contact media@arworldseries.com and for all other inquiries info@arworldseries.com
