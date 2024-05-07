Saskatchewan Shines Spotlight on Economic Growth

CANADA, May 7 - Released on May 7, 2024

Economic Development Week Celebrates Province's Efforts to Grow Economy

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed May 6 to 10 as Economic Development Week in Saskatchewan. This week highlights the various ways in which provincial businesses and organizations are creating economic opportunities for Saskatchewan people. Economic Development Week is supported by the Saskatchewan Economic Development Alliance (SEDA).

"Our province is growing at rates not seen for more than a century, and our economy continues to accelerate with record private capital investment and GDP, "Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "This economic growth doesn't just happen; it is the result of continuous work being undertaken to attract investment and create new opportunities in our communities across the province. There has never been a better time to invest in Saskatchewan."

Economic Development Week kicked off yesterday with Indigenous Economic Development Day, which is supported by SIEDN. The day has been set aside to reflect on the ongoing work to support Indigenous economic involvement, while celebrating the milestones that have already been achieved in creating opportunities for the province's Indigenous population.

"The annual Economic Development Week serves as a platform for sharing innovative ideas and best practices at a local level as well as reinforcing partnerships among key stakeholders in the economic development sector," SEDA Chief Engagement Officer Verona Thibault said. "The long-standing partnership between SEDA and the Saskatchewan Indigenous Economic Development Network (SIEDN) is an example of organizations committed to economic reconciliation on a province-wide basis."

Recently, the Government of Saskatchewan launched Securing the Next Decade of Growth: Saskatchewan's Investment Attraction Strategy, which outlines various new incentives aimed at fostering a competitive business environment in the province. The strategy is supported by a new website, called investSK.ca, that helps potential investors establish contact with Saskatchewan offices not only in the province, but across the globe.

Saskatchewan's network of nine international trade and investment offices have been instrumental in connecting the province to global markets, which, in turn, benefits the local business community. With new investments flowing in and doors to international markets being opened, the province is well-positioned to provide the food, fuel, fertilizer and critical minerals the world needs.

Saskatchewan continues to see positive growth in key sectors of the economy. Statistics Canada's latest GDP numbers show Saskatchewan's 2023 GDP reached an all-time high of $77.9 billion, increasing by $1.2 billion, or 1.6 per cent. This places Saskatchewan second in the nation for real GDP growth, and well above the national average of 1.2 per cent.

Private capital investment is projected to reach $14.1 billion in 2024, an increase of 14.4 per cent over 2023, which is the highest anticipated percentage increase in Canada. In March 2024, the province also had the third lowest unemployment rate among the provinces at 5.4 per cent.

