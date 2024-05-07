Emergency Preparedness Week Recognized in Saskatchewan; Saskalert Test Scheduled for May 8

CANADA, May 7 - Released on May 7, 2024

The Government of Saskatchewan has proclaimed May 5-11, 2024, as Emergency Preparedness Week in the province.

The theme for 2024 is "Be Prepared. Know Your Risks" to encourage everyone to understand the possible dangers where they live and where they work, and to learn what actions people can take to protect themselves and their loved ones.

"Emergency preparedness week is a time for everyone to learn and prepare for not just weather events, but for other types of emergency incidents," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Paul Merriman said. "Every family can benefit from having an emergency plan and a 72-hour emergency kit for their home and even their vehicle. These are important tools to keep yourselves and your loved ones safe during an incident."

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) reminds residents to be ready for anything. It is important to consider all emergencies and scenarios when preparing for an emergency. Knowing what to do and how to prepare for different situations is a crucial step in being ready to face any emergency.

"As we recognize Emergency Preparedness Week, it's essential for all communities, especially those in remote and northern areas, to understand their specific risks and engage in emergency planning," Prince Albert Grand Council Chief Brian Hardlotte, who is partnering with SPSA on prevention and preparedness initiatives, said. "PAGC is committed to ensuring our communities are not only informed but also prepared with the necessary tools and knowledge to respond effectively to emergencies. This week, let's strengthen our readiness and resilience to protect our families and our futures."

During Emergency Preparedness week, the SPSA will be posting resources and templates on their Facebook account, and additional resources can be found on the Agency's website.

SaskAlert testing on May 8

A test of the provincial emergency alert system, SaskAlert, is scheduled for Wednesday May 8, 2024, at 11:55 a.m. The test will be distributed through SaskAlert via the Federal public alerting system Alert Ready.

The test alert will appear on television, radio, compatible wireless devices and through the SaskAlert app, with a short message included from the Government of Canada.

Testing is a standard part of the emergency management process to help to ensure that, in times of an emergency or disaster, urgent and public safety warnings can be distributed to the public.

Emergency Preparedness week is a national event that traditionally takes place during the first full week of May. To learn more about emergency preparedness at home, visit:

https://www.saskpublicsafety.ca/at-home/emergency-preparedness-at-home.

-30-

For more information, contact: