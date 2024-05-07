Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid to Feature Charlotte School’s Exceptional Approach to Learning Differences

2023 IAA Graduates The CFD Pink Firetruck visited the school to provide fire safety information. Ignite Achievement Academy Logo

Viewpoint spotlights Ignite Achievement Academy's innovative approach to special education, showcasing personalized programs and exceptional student support

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Viewpoint, the acclaimed educational program hosted by actor Dennis Quaid, has chosen Ignite Achievement Academy (IAA) in Charlotte, NC, along with their sister school, Ignite Learning Academy, an online school, to be the focal point of an upcoming episode highlighting specialized education for students with learning barriers.

Ignite Achievement Academy (IAA) located at 6203 Carmel Rd., Charlotte, NC 28226 is a fully accredited school serving grades K-12. The school specializes in working with students with learning barriers including learning disabilities, language disorders, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, autism spectrum disorder, anxiety, and depression.

With a commitment to the whole child, IAA provides structured teaching practices and personalized support to equip students with the skills needed to thrive academically and socially both in and out of the classroom.

“At IAA, we believe that every child has the potential to succeed, regardless of their learning barriers. Our personalized approach ensures that each student receives the support they need to thrive academically and socially,” said Dr. Kelly Van Sande, owner of Ignite Achievement Academy. "Our teachers and administrators utilize a variety of data and assessment tools to customize learning for every student's academic, social, and environmental needs."

The school's compassionate approach to teaching and support has garnered recognition for its success in helping students overcome learning barriers and achieve academic success. With a strong emphasis on personalized attention, IAA maintains an average class size of 6:1, ensuring that each student receives individualized support and attention. Throughout the day, this ratio decreases as students work individually or in small groups with a teacher assistant for even more support and instruction as they work toward their learning goals.

The school is expanding in the upcoming school year, opening a new North Charlotte campus to better serve the area. This campus will expand to serve students with even greater needs while continuing to offer all programming and support for which IAA is well known. At the North Campus, IAA is equipped to effectively support students who are non/limited verbal and those with more severe cognitive delays and behaviors related to autism, developmental delays, or cognitive delays. Our multidisciplinary approach involves a team of experienced special education teachers, Speech Language Pathologists, and other professionals. “Our goal at Ignite Achievement Academy is to not only provide quality education but also to empower our students to become confident, independent learners who are prepared for success in life”, said Dr. Van Sande.

Scheduled for filming on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Ignite Achievement Academy in Charlotte, NC, the episode will explore IAA's exceptional academic success and its innovative approach to specialized education.

Viewpoint will capture footage within classrooms and conduct interviews with administrators, faculty, and parents to showcase IAA's dedication to providing quality education for students with unique learning needs.

The filming of Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid at Ignite Achievement Academy's North Campus is a testament to the school's innovative approach to special education. This unique opportunity allows viewers to witness firsthand the dedicated efforts of the school's staff and the remarkable progress of its students. The documentary-style episode will provide an intimate look into the daily operations of the academy, highlighting its commitment to providing a supportive and inclusive environment where every student can thrive.

The filming process will showcase the collaborative efforts of teachers and staff members as they work together to create a nurturing and stimulating environment for students with special needs. Viewers will witness the passion and dedication of the Ignite Achievement Academy community, inspiring a broader conversation about the importance of specialized education and the impact it can have on students' lives.

"Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid reaches millions of viewers and is known for its insightful exploration of educational topics. The episode featuring Ignite Achievement Academy is expected to air this summer, inspiring viewers to consider new approaches to specialized education," added Dr. Van Sande.

For more information about Ignite Achievement Academy, visit www.igniteachievementacademy.com.