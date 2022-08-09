Manus Academy Is Now Ignite Achievement Academy – Legacy For Serving Students With Special Needs Continues

Ignite Achievement Academy Logo

Ignite Education Group, led by Dr. Kelly Van Sande, acquires Manus Academy. The renamed school will continue to serve students with special needs in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A longstanding school in south Charlotte with a tremendous reputation for serving students with special needs has a new owner and a new name. Manus Academy is now known as Ignite Achievement Academy and Dr. Kelly Van Sande is the new owner of the school following the retirement of the school’s former founder and owner, Rosanne Manus. The existing school administration, teachers, and staff have all been retained.

Dr. Van Sande is the founder/owner of Ignite Learning Academy and the Ignite Education Group – the parent organization to both schools. She holds bachelor, master, and doctorate degrees in the field of education along with a master’s degree in business administration. She is a certified teacher, principal, and superintendent and has nearly 15 years’ experience leading both public and private schools.

Ignite Achievement Academy now serves grades K-12 at its campus located at 6203 Carmel Rd., Charlotte, NC 28226. Classes consist of six or fewer students and include both a teacher and teacher assistant to ensure all students receive the individualized support needed in order to meet academic, social, and life goals. The daily curriculum includes academics in the areas of math, language arts, science, and history, in addition to music, art, woodworking, cooking, and other life skills curriculum. All students have mild to moderate special needs and work alongside similarly-aged peers who are working toward the same goals.

The first day of the upcoming school year is August 22, 2022 and the school administration and staff are looking forward to welcoming students back to campus for another great year. Enrollment is open and interested families should visit www.igniteachievementacademy.com to schedule an appointment or may call the school directly at 704.542.6471.

“Students deserve a personalized education that is tailored to their individual needs, and here at Ignite Achievement Academy we make that reality for every student, every day”, said Dr. Kelly Van Sande.

To learn more about Ignite Achievement Academy, or about enrollment for the upcoming school year, please visit the school's website at www.igniteachievementacademy.com or contact the school at 704.542.6471.



About Ignite Achievement Academy

Ignite Achievement Academy (IAA), formerly Manus Academy, is a fully accredited private school serving students in grades K-12 at its beautiful campus located in Charlotte, NC. All students receive a personalized learning plan and path to success, as the faculty of the school recognize no two students learn in exactly the same way. With individualized curriculum and social and life skill support, students are prepared for life after high school. To learn more, visit http://www.igniteachievementacademy.com.

