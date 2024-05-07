Affordable Housing Project Complete in Chenango County

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of renovations at Red Mill Apartments, a $5.2 million, 18-unit affordable housing complex in the town of New Berlin in Chenango County. The project will improve the safety and quality of life for New Yorkers while preserving long-term affordability, and complements "Southern Tier Soaring," the region's comprehensive strategy to revitalize communities and grow the economy.

“My administration continues to make housing a top priority to ensure that all New Yorkers have access to an affordable, safe and stable place they can call home,” Governor Hochul said. “The Red Mill Apartments project complements our historic plan by investing in existing housing resources and protecting affordability in communities all across the state.”

In the last five years, New York State Homes and Community Renewal has created or preserved 3,500 affordable homes in the Southern Tier. Red Mill Apartments continues this effort and complements Governor Hochul's $25 billion comprehensive Housing Plan that will create or preserve 100,000 affordable homes across New York, including 10,000 with support services for vulnerable populations, plus the electrification of an additional 50,000 homes.

The rehabilitation included gutting the building interior and extensive repairs to the exterior. The building received a new roof, siding, windows, walls, and doors; upgraded heating, plumbing, electric, and septic pump systems; and a new fire alarm system for the complex.

All of the apartments are available for households earning 80 percent or less of the Area Median Income. A full-time Intensive Housing Family Advocate is available to provide supportive services such as life skills education and training, employment skills training, or case management services.

The project is supported by $5.2 million of Community Development Block Grant CARES Act funding administered by HCR to Chenango County in partnership with Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango, Inc. The federal CDBG-CV funding was allocated to states in 2020 to support community projects that address COVID-19 related issues. Ensuring access to a safe and affordable place to live in New Berlin will reduce risks of viral spread and improve public health.

This project at Red Mill Apartments builds on HCR’s recent investments in rural communities in Chenango County. The County completed a broadband internet network expansion in New Berlin and Norwich last year using a $1.9 million CDBG-CV investment administered by HCR. This March, HCR awarded more than $1.5 million from the NYS HOME-ARP Program to renovate four units at 30 Genesee Street in New Berlin, which will be reserved for households earning at or below 60 percent AMI who are in need of supportive services. This award will be used in combination with an adjacent four-building project funded through the NYS Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Homeless Housing Assistance Program.

Today's announcement also complements “Southern Tier Soaring,” the region’s comprehensive strategy to generate robust economic growth and community development. The regionally designed plan focuses on attracting a talented workforce, growing business and driving next-generation innovation. More information is available here.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The housing crisis impacts every region of the state, and this project shows we’re serious about investing in communities of all sizes to ensure more New Yorkers can afford to stay here. Through our $5.2 million CDBG CARES award, Red Mill Apartments will help provide 18 New Berlin families with a safe, secure, and modern place to call home for years to come. We thank our local partners including Chenango County and Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango for making this project possible.”

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, “Every Chenango County resident deserves a safe and secure place to call home, and I am proud to see this major $5.2 million from the CARES Act I led to passage has provided this much-needed investment in affordable housing for our most vulnerable populations. High housing costs are a key driver of inflation so we must build more housing to bring down those high prices. The completion of these apartments is expanding new, affordable housing opportunities to Chenango County while providing supportive services to improve our residents’ quality of life. I applaud Governor Hochul's commitment to increasing access to affordable housing in New Berlin and across New York State, and I will keep fighting to increase the supply of housing and create a more affordable and livable New York for all.”

State Senator Joseph Griffo said, "It is important that all segments of the state’s population have access to safe and affordable housing. This project will offer an additional housing option and supportive services to residents in New Berlin and Chenango County."

Assemblymember Joe Angelino said, “The renovations done at the Red Mills Apartments will be a great addition to the community, improving the quality of life for many while remaining affordable. I am glad to see the state invest in the rural upstate community.”

New Berlin Town Supervisor Wendy Rifanburg said, “We are honored that Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango have received this grant that allowed for the renovation of the Red Mill Apartment complex. We are thankful for everyone’s hard work and dedication to this project. The newly renovated complex will be an asset to this community for years to come.”

Village of New Berlin Mayor Peter Lennon said, “The Red Mill Property Renovation, just north of the Village of New Berlin, has generated positive ripples beyond the physical limits of the project area. Our neighbors who reside in this Greater Opportunities-managed property are once again proud to call these safe, modern housing units home. Red Mill now offers an attractive entry into the Village. I’ve also spoken with many who were involved with the physical aspects of the project- it's locals working to support locals- and a large part of the payroll has been reinvested in our community.”

Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango CEO Mark Silvanic said, “On behalf of Greater Opportunities for Broome and Chenango, I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the New York State Office of Community Renewal for the funding made possible for this project. This funding will help us provide safe and affordable housing for low-income families in our area, who face many challenges and barriers to finding a decent place to live. Housing is not only a basic human right, but also a key factor for the well-being and development of a community. By investing in housing, you are investing in the future of our region. The funding has also generated economic benefits for our local businesses and workers, as we hired qualified tradesmen to complete the work and purchase materials from local suppliers. A project such as this creates jobs and income for our community and has helped to stimulate the recovery from the pandemic. Greater Opportunities is committed to working towards the elimination of homelessness in our county, and we appreciate your support and partnership in this mission.”