Metropolis Corp Integrates Expo XT with NEC CONNECT BRIDGE, Enabling Multi-Modal UC Analytics Across NEC's Portfolio

Our integration with NEC's CONNECT BRIDGE allows customers to embrace cloud, on-premises or hybrid models with confidence, gaining consistent insights throughout their migration journey.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metropolis Corp, a leading unified communications analytics provider, today unveiled a powerful integration of its Expo XT UC Analytics platform with NEC's UNIVERGE BLUE CONNECT BRIDGE solution.
This game-changing integration equips NEC customers with unmatched visibility across their entire communications environment as they transition between on-premise, cloud, and hybrid deployments.
CONNECT BRIDGE enables NEC customers to expand their existing NEC on-prem phone systems by incorporating UNIVERGE BLUE's cloud-based unified communications suite.
This hybrid, best-of-both-worlds approach enhances traditional voice capabilities with robust team collaboration tools like AI-powered chat, video conferencing, messaging, and file sharing.
By utilizing Expo XT alongside NEC Connect Bridge, users gain comprehensive insights across their entire communication network and all enterprise channels. This unified visibility offers valuable analytics into usage adoption, potential bottlenecks, and opportunities to optimize performance and enhance collaboration.
By combining Expo XT UC Analytics with NEC CONNECT BRIDGE's hybrid architecture, users gain unprecedented insights spanning all communication channels across their UC tech stack. This unified cross-platform visibility provides valuable intelligence on usage trends, potential bottlenecks, and opportunities to optimize performance and accelerate workforce collaboration:
- Centralized analytics from Expo XT provide complete communication visibility across the entire NEC portfolio, eliminating disjointed data views
- Unified metrics for voice calls, video meetings, and chat messages with automated insights and trend analysis
- Advanced voice call reports across channels, including call abandonment rates and causes, and cradle-to-grave views of call legs
- Expo XT uses AI to analyze and visualize raw data to present actionable reports, dashboards, and insights
"As workplace demands evolve, businesses need analytics capabilities that can adapt seamlessly alongside their evolving communication strategies," said Marcela Umana, Director of Regional Operations at Metropolis Corp. "Our integration with NEC's CONNECT BRIDGE allows customers to embrace cloud, on-premises or hybrid models with confidence, gaining consistent monitoring and optimization insights throughout their migration journey."
With Expo XT's integration, organizations can maximize their investments in NEC's full communications portfolio while transitioning to the cloud at their own pace through Connect Bridge's hybrid architecture.
NEC customers using one of Metropolis' existing call reporting products for their UNIVERGE SV9100, UNIVERGE SV9300, UNIVERGE SV9500, UNIVERGE 3C or SL2100 platforms may qualify for a discount on their migration to Expo XT. For more information, contact us at Metropolis.com.
