Metropolis Corp Integrates Expo XT with NEC CONNECT BRIDGE, Enabling Multi-Modal UC Analytics Across NEC's Portfolio

Expo XT banner Integrates with NEC Connect text

NEC customers using one of Metropolis' existing call reporting products for their UNIVERGE SV9100, UNIVERGE SV9300, UNIVERGE SV9500, UNIVERGE 3C or SL2100 platforms may qualify for a discount on their migration to Expo XT.

Metropolis Uncovers Business Insights From Hybrid Unified Communications

Uncover Business Insights From Hybrid Unified Communications

Expo XT provides consistent communication visibility for on-premise, cloud and hybrid deployments as enterprises migrate their UC channels.

Our integration with NEC's CONNECT BRIDGE allows customers to embrace cloud, on-premises or hybrid models with confidence, gaining consistent insights throughout their migration journey.”
— Marcela Umana
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metropolis Corp, a leading unified communications analytics provider, today unveiled a powerful integration of its Expo XT UC Analytics platform with NEC's UNIVERGE BLUE CONNECT BRIDGE solution.

This game-changing integration equips NEC customers with unmatched visibility across their entire communications environment as they transition between on-premise, cloud, and hybrid deployments.

CONNECT BRIDGE enables NEC customers to expand their existing NEC on-prem phone systems by incorporating UNIVERGE BLUE's cloud-based unified communications suite.

This hybrid, best-of-both-worlds approach enhances traditional voice capabilities with robust team collaboration tools like AI-powered chat, video conferencing, messaging, and file sharing.

By utilizing Expo XT alongside NEC Connect Bridge, users gain comprehensive insights across their entire communication network and all enterprise channels. This unified visibility offers valuable analytics into usage adoption, potential bottlenecks, and opportunities to optimize performance and enhance collaboration.

By combining Expo XT UC Analytics with NEC CONNECT BRIDGE's hybrid architecture, users gain unprecedented insights spanning all communication channels across their UC tech stack. This unified cross-platform visibility provides valuable intelligence on usage trends, potential bottlenecks, and opportunities to optimize performance and accelerate workforce collaboration:

- Centralized analytics from Expo XT provide complete communication visibility across the entire NEC portfolio, eliminating disjointed data views

- Unified metrics for voice calls, video meetings, and chat messages with automated insights and trend analysis

- Advanced voice call reports across channels, including call abandonment rates and causes, and cradle-to-grave views of call legs

- Expo XT uses AI to analyze and visualize raw data to present actionable reports, dashboards, and insights

"As workplace demands evolve, businesses need analytics capabilities that can adapt seamlessly alongside their evolving communication strategies," said Marcela Umana, Director of Regional Operations at Metropolis Corp. "Our integration with NEC's CONNECT BRIDGE allows customers to embrace cloud, on-premises or hybrid models with confidence, gaining consistent monitoring and optimization insights throughout their migration journey."

With Expo XT's integration, organizations can maximize their investments in NEC's full communications portfolio while transitioning to the cloud at their own pace through Connect Bridge's hybrid architecture.

NEC customers using one of Metropolis' existing call reporting products for their UNIVERGE SV9100, UNIVERGE SV9300, UNIVERGE SV9500, UNIVERGE 3C or SL2100 platforms may qualify for a discount on their migration to Expo XT. For more information, contact us at Metropolis.com.

Sharon Harry
Metropolis Corp
+ +1 954-414-2900
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Metropolis Corp Integrates Expo XT with NEC CONNECT BRIDGE, Enabling Multi-Modal UC Analytics Across NEC's Portfolio

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Technology, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sharon Harry
Metropolis Corp
+ +1 954-414-2900
Company/Organization
Metropolis Corp
2455 East Sunrise Blvd
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 33304
United States
+1 954-414-2900
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Metropolis Corp is a Fort Lauderdale based software manufacturer and multi-Industry leader specializing in communication and telecom data to deliver UC analytics and business intelligence insights to organizations across the globe enabling them to improve their enterprise visibility. From traditional premise-based phone systems to cloud UCaaS integrations, Metropolis provides frictionless UC collaboration analytics, call reporting software, 911 alerts, cradle-to-grave call details and live call center dashboards for businesses of all types. To learn more about Metropolis, please visit https://www.metropolis.com.

UC analytics

More From This Author
Metropolis Corp Integrates Expo XT with NEC CONNECT BRIDGE, Enabling Multi-Modal UC Analytics Across NEC's Portfolio
Metropolis' Resident UC Analytics and AI Expert Joins Microsoft Fabric Global AI HackTogether
Metropolis’ MetroLink UC Analytics API Now Available on Microsoft AppSource
View All Stories From This Author