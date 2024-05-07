Submit Release
PowerDMARC and SecLytics Partner for Threat Intelligence Integration at RSAC24

PowerDMARC joins forces with SecLytics at RSAC 2024 to integrate Predective Threat Intelligence.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PowerDMARC, a leading domain security and email authentication platform, announced its partnership at RSA Conference 2024 in San Francisco, CA with SecLytics, the pioneer in predictive threat intelligence powered by its patented, AI-driven behavioral profiling. This collaboration will empower organizations with a powerful combined solution for comprehensive email security, advanced threat intelligence insights, and protection.

PowerDMARC's industry-leading platform safeguards organizations against email spoofing, impersonation, and unauthorized use by leveraging DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT protocols.

Through this partnership, PowerDMARC and SecLytics will enhance Threat Intelligence across both platforms, providing organizations with a broader threat landscape view and enabling proactive security measures.

“This partnership represents a significant leap forward in email authentication and threat reporting,” said Maitham Al Lawati, CEO of PowerDMARC. “Through PowerDMARC and SecLytics’ partnership for threat intelligence integration, we aim to help organizations fight and detect evolving threats more efficiently and effectively than before.”

PowerDMARC will integrate SecLytics’ advanced threat detection technology to proactively identify potential threats before they materialize. Moreover, Augur’s predictive analysis will empower PowerDMARC’s customers to receive highly accurate threat intelligence insights. This will ultimately equip businesses and domain owners using the PowerDMARC platform to make informed decisions and implement mitigation measures promptly, minimizing the impact of cyberattacks and reducing downtime.

“By partnering with PowerDMARC to add their data to our PDR solution, we’re providing Augur subscribers with access to yet another layer of advanced protection,” explains Saeed Abu-Nimeh. “PowerDMARC’s complete suite of hosted email authentication protocols will help defend our subscribers against this increasingly exploited threat vector.”

About Seclytics

Based in sunny San Diego, California, SecLytics is the leader in predictive threat intelligence. The company’s Augur Predictive Threat Intelligence uses AI to leverage behavioral profiling and identify and block cybercriminal infrastructure as it’s being brought online. With clients worldwide across all industries, Augur provides robust, simple-to-deploy, and reliable integrations with many top security solutions such as Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Splunk, QRadar, and now PowerDMARC.

Media Contact

Website: https://www.seclytics.com
Address: 4660 La Jolla Village Dr. # 100
San Diego, CA 92122 USA
Email: pr@seclytics.com

About PowerDMARC

PowerDMARC is a domain security and email authentication SaaS platform that helps organizations protect their domain name, brand, and emails against spoofing, impersonation, ransomware, and other forms of unauthorized use. PowerDMARC provides a complete suite of hosted email authentication protocols such as DMARC, SPF, DKIM, BIMI, MTA-STS, and TLS-RPT, along with simplified reporting integrated with AI-powered Threat Intelligence. PowerDMARC helps organizations gain visibility on their email channels and combat cyber attacks.

The PowerDMARC platform is DMARC MSP/MSSP ready, with multi-tenancy support along with whitelabeling capabilities. PowerDMARC has 700+ channel partners worldwide and is SOC2 Type 2 and ISO 27001 Certified.

Ahona Rudra
PowerDMARC
+1 217-650-7167
marketing@powerdmarc.com
