Unapologetically Jewish Novel Introduces Romance from the Inside of an Assisted Living Facility
The Goldie Standard by Simi Monheit is Available Now
A hilarious saga of family renewal and last-chance romance that plucks the heartstrings.”GRASS VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hilarious and surprising, The Goldie Standard by Simi Monheit delivers a present-day take on a highly creative grandmother trapped in Assisted Living who sets out to find her unsuspecting Ph.D granddaughter a husband who is a doctor—with a yarmulke, of course. The novel is out today May 7, 2024, and is available as a paperback and ebook from Sibylline Press; and will be issued as an audio book from Tantor Media.
— Kirkus Reviews
Goldie Mandell is opinionated, assertive, and stuck in an Assisted Living Facility. But even surrounded by schleppers with walkers, pictures of sunrises and fancy fish tanks, and an array of daily activities to complement the tepid tea and stale cookies on offer, her salt-free plate is full. She’s got a granddaughter to settle, an eager love interest named Harry to subdue, and precious memories of her happy marriage to fellow Holocaust survivor Mordy to draw upon.
Maxie Jacobsen is young, brilliant, and newly single, not by choice. But she’s got her science career, a grandmother to care for, and her whole life ahead of her. When Maxie takes on the role of her grandmother’s medical advocate, she has no idea Goldie operates with the single purpose of securing Maxie with Dr. Right. Instead, Maxie is distracted by her grandmother’s unexpectedly charming long-haired sandal-wearing, peculiarly-named driver, T-Jam Bin Naumann, definitely wrong in every way. While Maxie navigates her sunrise as Goldie confronts her twilight years and legacy, both are forced to challenge long-held beliefs that define their very existence and mutual devotion.
In alternating Goldie and Maxie chapters, this novel explores generational differences, the weight of tradition, and the resilience of love. Drawing on the long tradition of Jewish humor and pathos, The Goldie Standard mainly celebrates life.
Born and raised in Brooklyn, Simi Monheit calls Northern California home. Simi is a graduate of Stanford’s Online Novel Writing Certificate program, has a Master’s degree in Computer Science and an undergraduate degree in English. She started writing after a career in technology. Her work has appeared in JewishFiction.net, The Forward, Moment, Chautauqua, HerStry, Pacifica Literary Review and Lilith Magazine. Simi most recently was a Pushcart Prize nominee (2020) and placed in the 2O20 Writer’s Digest literary fiction short story contest.
About Sibylline Press:
Sibylline Press publishes the brilliant work of women authors over 50, exclusively. It is distributed to the trade by Publishers Group West. Sibylline Press takes its name from the Sibylline Books, the ancient writings of wise older women, the Sibyls. More at www.sibyllinepress.com; and follow us on FB and IG @sibyllinepress.
