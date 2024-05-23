Fraud.net Earns Market Leader Designation in Customer Success Report by FeaturedCustomers.com

Fraud.net named Market Leader in FeaturedCustomers' Winter 2024 Customer Success Report

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fraud.net proudly announces its latest accolade as a Market Leader in the Identity and Access Management Software category in the Winter 2024 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers, following its Top Performer recognition in Identity Verification Software in the Summer 2023 report.

Of the vendors listed in the FeaturedCustomers’ Identity & Access Management Software category, twenty-one met the requirements to be included in the report.

Fraud.net emerges as a standout, earning a Market Leader designation, the highest accolade in the category, underscoring the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation.

Fraud.net earned this through the testimonies of satisfied customers, noting great usability, unmatched expertise, the importance placed on customer feedback, and a quick return on investment across multiple payments, banking, lending, and e-commerce companies.

Read Fraud.net’s remarkable journey, accomplishments, and the full Winter 2024 market report on Fraud.net’s profile.