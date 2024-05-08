Bath Garden Center Announces Exciting New Shipping Option for Houseplants in Colorado
Colorado residents can now easily order local houseplants to be shipped through Bath Garden Center's online store.FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bath Garden Center, a staple in the Colorado gardening community for nearly sixty years, is pleased to announce a new offering catering to houseplant enthusiasts. Bath Garden Center will now offer houseplant shipping exclusively within Colorado.
Customers can now choose from a diverse selection of houseplants, including cacti, succulents, aloe vera, ferns, ivy, and more, and have them seamlessly delivered to their doorstep. This service is perfect for those who may not have the time to visit Bath Garden Center in person or for those who prefer the ease of online shopping. This new offering reflects Bath Garden Center's commitment to supporting those passionate about nurturing their indoor green spaces, aligning with its mission to "help you grow better, naturally."
Bath Garden Center continues to foster a community of both new and experienced gardeners. The garden center has been a place of growth and inspiration, where customers can shop their abundant selection of plants and gardening supplies as well as learn about any plant they purchase with their extensive collection of plant care guides, available in-store and online. With the introduction of houseplant shipping, Bath Garden Center continues to adapt to its customers' evolving needs while staying true to its roots in the local community.
For more information on available houseplants and shipping details, please visit Bath Garden Center’s website and sign up for a garden-centered newsletter to learn about new plants in stock, upcoming classes, and so much more.
About the Company:
Bath Garden Center & Nursery, a locally owned and family-operated nursery and garden center, has been proudly serving Fort Collins and other communities in Northern Colorado for nearly 60 years. Founded in 1965, Tom Bath started it all with a pickup truck and just a few tools. Bath Garden Center & Nursery originally started out as a small landscaping company. Using property purchased simply to store trees, perennial plants, and landscaping equipment, the land quickly evolved and grew into the thriving retail business it is today. Bath Garden Center & Nursery offers high-quality garden tools, flowers, soil, and more. All plants, vegetables, herbs, and flowers are naturally grown in Bath Garden Center & Nursery’s greenhouses or sourced from reputable growers in the area. Providing a variety of helpful and unique services such as plant delivery, houseplant potting, and landscaping services, Bath Garden Center & Nursery is available for all gardening needs.
Mundy Miller
Bath Garden Center
+1 (970) 484-5022
mundy@bathgardencenter.com