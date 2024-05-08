Linqia Launches Analytics Upgrade to Enable Real Time Campaign Optimization
EINPresswire.com/ -- Linqia, the premier influencer marketing partner for the world's leading brands, today announced an analytics upgrade in its already innovative Resonate Platform. Building on the success of its previous version of analytics, the new version brings expanded real-time data availability, a new and improved UI that enables users to find the metrics that matter most to them, and the ability for brands to report on their own custom metrics.
“As brands continue to increase their investment in influencer marketing, it’s more important than ever to understand the business impact and ROI of that investment,” said Daniel Schotland, COO of Linqia. “Our latest Resonate analytics release allows brands to more easily surface performance trends for real time optimization, and define custom metrics that help them measure the true business impact of their creator partnerships.”
Resonate is Linqia’s proprietary technology platform that features AI-driven creator search, seamless & automated campaign activation, and real-time analytics. Linqia also leverages Resonate’s deep data analysis & predictive capabilities to inform strategic recommendations for both content and creator strategies.
“We believe our subject matter expertise, proven process from executing 3,000+ influencer/creator campaigns, and the continued investment in our technology with the new analytics release helps deliver an unparalleled influencer experience” added Schotland.
New features connected to Linqia’s Analytics release include:
-Improved real-time data accuracy across all organic and paid channels/formats
-Easy CSV download for brands to integrate influencer performance data into their own reporting
-Customizable filters to highlight the data that matters most for every activation
-Customizable metrics to surface campaign success and ROI based on the specific needs of every brand
-Improved readability & data visualizations for a better user experience
-Simplified underlying data model to enable brand-specific metrics and customizations
With brands continuing to list measurement as a top challenge in influencer marketing, this analytics release will be a welcomed update for all Linqia users.
About Linqia:
Linqia is the calm in the chaotic sea of influencer marketing. As a full-service, tech-enabled platform, Linqia handles campaigns for the world’s leading brands from influencer selection to creative strategy to scale. While some influencer companies offer only technology and others operate as creative agencies, Linqia leverages both science and storytelling to help brands create emotive, human-first campaigns with inspiring content optimized by metrics-driven confidence.
