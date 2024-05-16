Princely family Dr. Prince Mario-Max, Prince Waldemar, Dr. Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Family Crest Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe Birth Certificate of His Highness Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe the son of HH Prince Waldemar and HH Princess Antonia Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe, Princess Antonia and Prince Waldemar Schaumburg-Lippe

Mag.iur. Dr.iur. Prince Mario-Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe, MAS, LL.M has graduated from Europe's Universities of Vienna, Salzburg, Innsbruck, Dresden says Spokesman

His Highness Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is a Doctor of Laws, Master of Advanced Studies, Magister Legum, Master of Laws and known as the German academic Prince.” — Robert W. Cabell

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe is an accomplished academic within the ranks of European Royalty, Robert W. Cabell states. His father is His Highness Waldemar Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe (son of Danish Princess Feodora of Denmark) his mother is Her Highness Dr. Princess Antonia zu Schaumburg-Lippe. But most important is the Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe (Prince of Schaumburg-Lippe) outstanding and own career in the academic world. Prince Mario-Max, Princess Antonia and Prince Waldemar are widely known as guardians of their Schaumburg-Lippe family and Schaumburg-Lippe family name and heritage, the Royal line of the princely house of Schaumburg-Lippe also represents an academic story.

"The media and public often asks me what Dr. stands for in front of Prince Mario Max zu Schaumburg-Lippe, so I had am putting together the academic facts of the Prince", Robert Cabell states and adds, he graduated:

- with a Master of Laws from the Paris Lodron University of Salzburg in Austria,

- with a Doctor of Laws from the University of Vienna in Austria,

- with a Master of Advanced Studies Information Technology Law from the University of Vienna and

- he is a Magister Legum LL.M from the Technical University in Dresden in Germany.

Prince Mario-Max always encourages children and young adults to engage in a solid education and Robert W. Cabell adds the luminary graduates of the academic institutions Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe graduated from: "The University of Vienna has many famous graduates, representing various fields like Ludwig Boltzmann, Erwin Schrödinger, Karl Landsteiner, Sigmund Freud, Max Weber, Friedrich Hayek, Stefan Zweig and Gregor Mendel. The University of Salzburg adds some more illustrious names like Leopold Mozart, the father of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Marco Kreuzpaintner, Anna Berreiter and many more. The University of Innsbruck is known for being the Alma Mater of Max Valier, Josef Penninger and Alexander Van der Bellen. Last but definitely not least the Technische Universität Dresden (TU Dresden) has a history with names like Adolf Loos, Augustin Paus, Walter Kohn, Václav Havel or Kofi Annan!".

Cabell adds Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe biographical facts.

Royalty: He is a prince, with "Prinz zu Schaumburg-Lippe" being his family name.

Family: Son of Prince Waldemar of Schaumburg-Lippe and Princess Antonia Schaumburg-Lippe. His father was the cousin of the Danish Queen Margrethe II.

He is known as a "TV- and Media-Royal," he has built an international career in media and entertainment. His IMDB profile: https://www.imdb.com/name/nm2187676/

Robert W. Cabell warns about Alexander Schaumburg-Lippe:

Alexander Schaumburg-Lippe is a non related person to the academic and real Prince Mario-Max, real Princess Antonia and real Prince Waldemar zu Schaumburg-Lippe and they always distance(d) themselves from this person Alex Schaumburg and his fake news:

