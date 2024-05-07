Being Ready for Severe Weather Events

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the beginning of Hurricane Preparedness Week in New York State. The Director of the National Weather Service, the Administrator of the FEMA Office of Response and Recovery, the Director of the National Hurricane Center and hurricane experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced this milestone alongside DHSES Commissioner Jackie Bray at the Albany Airport. There have been 15 tropical storm systems that have directly impacted New York State since 2012, and their frequency has doubled over the last six years. With the growing number of storms, the need to prepare for their impacts is more important than ever. As part of Hurricane Week which runs through May 11, officials toured a USAF Reserve WC-130J hurricane hunter aircraft and a NOAA WP-3D Orion aircraft, which are used to collect and analyze hurricane data.

“Every New Yorker who experienced Hurricanes Irene and Sandy knows the tragic, unpredictable nature of these storms, and it is our responsibility to do everything we can to protect our state against extreme weather events to come,” Governor Hochul said. “We have invested billions into storm preparedness and recovery efforts, and we will take every step necessary to ensure New Yorkers are protected.”

Director of NOAA's National Weather Service Ken Graham said, “Hurricanes are not limited to the southern U.S., they have and can threaten New York State from Montauk to Massena. The National Weather Service is proud to partner with New York State officials to help prepare the more than 19 million state residents before hurricane season begins, and to keep them ahead of any storm all season long.”

FEMA Regional Administrator David Warrington said, “As this year’s hurricane season quickly approaches, FEMA continues to vigilantly coordinate with New York State and our fellow federal agencies. We ask the public to remain alert to all messages and information provided by your local authorities. Each storm is inherently different from any previous storm so we must always diligently pay attention and heed any warnings that might be issued. Working collaboratively with our State and local partners, we look forward to successfully navigating this season by helping people before, during and after disasters.”

Last year, there were 20 named storms in the Atlantic basin, which ranked fourth for most-named storms in a year since 1950, according to NOAA and the National Hurricane Center. The NOAA will release the 2024 Hurricane Outlook on May 23 for the Atlantic hurricane season that runs from June 1 through November 30.

Since 2014, the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) has issued more than $11 billion in federal and state funds to communities impacted by hurricane and tropical storms Irene, Lee, Sandy, Isaias, Ida and Fred. Funds were used for emergency protective measures, debris removal and repairs to public buildings and infrastructure.

Governor Hochul has made preparing New Yorkers for expected storms a priority. This year’s budget allocated $15 million for the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) to assist local and county partners with protecting public infrastructure and mitigating the effects of weather events by helping supply generators, water pumps and flood barrier technology. An additional $10.4 million was allocated to the Office of Emergency Management to expand the State’s regional presence, increase local planning and training, provide additional tabletop exercises and build out analytic and geospatial capabilities.

In December 2023, Governor Hochul announced the creation of New York’s State Weather Risk Communication Center (SWRCC) at the State University of New York at Albany. The Center is a first-of-its kind operational collaboration between university researchers and state emergency managers and serves as a clearinghouse for critical weather information. It also works to develop tools to help emergency managers make informed decisions to help protect communities and examines how communicating extreme weather risks to the public can be improved.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “Preparing in advance is the best way for communities and their residents to protect themselves from the devastating impacts from hurricanes and their aftermath. Paying attention now can help avoid panic and poor decisions when storms are pending.”

Director of the New York State Weather Risk Communication Center (SWRCC) Nick Bassill said, “Hurricanes Irene and Sandy inspired the creation of the NYS Mesonet. The SWRCC has created flood tools in the wake of Hurricane Ida that benefited the state during last September's flooding event in New York City. We eagerly partner with the National Weather Service to increase awareness of all hazards caused by tropical systems of all types and will continue to serve NY.”

President of the University at Albany Havidán Rodríguez said, “The University at Albany is proud to collaborate with our colleagues in state government including the New York State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services, as well as our colleagues at the National Weather Service, at the National Hurricane Center, and at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to advance hurricane monitoring. Our expertise in atmospheric and climate science, data analysis, artificial intelligence, and emergency preparedness make UAlbany a natural partner for this important work. With climate change and severe weather posing increased threats to New Yorkers, UAlbany’s resources like the New York State Mesonet and the State Weather Risk Communication Center are critical to our ability to understand those threats and protect our neighbors and our economy.”

Hurricane Safety

Hurricanes and tropical storms have the potential to impact any part of New York State throughout hurricane season, so it is important that you know how to receive timely alerts that will help you stay safe. The best way to receive timely weather alerts is to sign up for NY-Alert, a free service that provides weather and other emergency-related alerts.

Take the following steps to ensure you and your loved ones are protected:

Develop a household disaster plan and know how to always contact family members. Identify an out-of-town friend or family member to be the “emergency family contact” and make certain all family members have the contact info.

Designate an emergency meeting spot – a familiar location where family can meet if the residence cannot be accessed.

Know the hurricane and storm risks in your community.

If you live near coastal areas, learn about your area’s storm surge history and your community’s warning signals and evacuation plans, including safe routes inland and the location of official shelters.

Know where to relocate pets during a storm – most shelters will not allow pets.

Keep the following supplies on-hand:

Enough non-perishable food and water supplies for 10 days.

Battery-operated radios and flashlights and an ample supply of batteries.

A first aid with supply of medicines.

Important documents: Insurance policies, medical records, bank account numbers, Social Security card, etc. in a waterproof container.

Cash, checkbook, credit cards and ATM cards.

An emergency contact list of people and organizations who may need to be called: schools, doctors, providers, and insurance contacts.

Take the following preventative measures:

Obtain and store materials, such as plywood, necessary to properly secure your home.

Repair loose and clear clogged rain gutters and down spouts.

Secure or bring inside lawn furniture and other loose, lightweight objects such as garbage cans and garden tools that could become projectiles in high winds. Also keep trees and shrubbery trimmed of dead wood.

Review insurance policies to determine extent of coverage before a storm strikes.

Determine where to move boats in an emergency.

Be aware of local weather conditions by listening to National Weather Service broadcasts on NOAA Weather Radio and reports from local television and radio stations.

Know how to turn off the power, heat and water at home.

For more information, visit the DHSES Safety and Prevention page.