The National Sports Center for the Disabled Opens New Adaptive Program Center
The Hartford provides $50,000 grant and surprises local youth with adaptive cycle
We want this to be an active space that people with a disability come to know as a safe and fun learning environment.”DENVER, CO, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Sports Center for the Disabled (NSCD), one of the nation’s leading providers of adaptive outdoor recreation, opened its new NSCD Adaptive Program Center today located at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. The NSCD celebrated the opening with a Field Day event held on Thursday where more than 100 Aurora Public School students attended, along with representatives from The Hartford, Move United, Jefferson County Officials and Broncos Alumni.
— Julie Taulman, NSCD President & CEO
The NSCD, a member of the Move United member network, received a $50,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive cycles used to launch a new adaptive cycling program at the NSCD. Participants had the opportunity to try archery, maneuver the NSCD Moves! Obstacle course and ride the new fleet of handcycles and recumbent bikes. The new program center offers 100+ acres and easy access to miles of trails. The Hartford also surprised 9-year-old Luke Carruth, a double amputee from Aurora, with a new adaptive hand cycle.
“We are thrilled about receiving the grant from The Hartford which allows us to buy new adaptive equipment for our participants,” said Julie Taulman, president and CEO of the NSCD. “Our new space will provide us the opportunity to grow our programming and execute our lessons all in one location giving us the ability to be more efficient from programming to administrative work. It also provides us ample storage for our equipment to be on-site.”
The NSCD will offer a variety of programs and lessons on-site in the spring, summer and fall including mountain biking, road cycling, and archery. The NSCD team will continue to offer paddling lessons at Bear Lake and use Clear Creek Canyon for outdoor rock climbing. The inspiration for the facility came from the NSCD’s new mountain bike program and a need to be able to store equipment and access the mountains easily.
“Our goal is to host groups from K-12 schools across the Denver-metro area as well as our partner organizations like Craig Hospital, Children’s Hospital, and Veteran organizations. This program center will give us the opportunity to cast a wider net to partner with other organizations to serve individuals with a disability,” added Taulman. “We want this to be an active space that people with a disability come to know as a safe and fun learning environment. Our team is committed to working with our participants and adapting the sport they want to learn in ways that work to their abilities.”
Interested individuals or groups who want to participate in NSCD programs at the new Adaptive Program Center can contact the customer service team at 303-515-NSCD (6723) or visit nscd.org.
Shuan Butcher
Move United
+1 2402682180
email us here