Ketchikan High School Coach Convicted of Assaulting Student

May 6, 2024

(Ketchikan, AK) â€“ On May 3, 2024, a Ketchikan jury found 48-year-old Kevin Dale Johnson guilty of multiple counts for the Aug. 26, 2022 assault of then 17-year-old Reilly McCue. The jury convicted Johnson of two counts of Assault in the Fourth Degree and one count of Harassment in the Second Degree.

At trial, the jury heard testimony from McCue and another former Ketchikan High School student about an incident that occurred when they were both students at Ketchikan High School in 2022. The witnesses described to the jury how their varsity volleyball coach, Johnson, physically assaulted McCue during a practice. The assault was captured on video, which was admitted as evidence at trial. After the assault, McCue reported the assault to law enforcement, and other athletes came forward to report Johnson’s conduct toward the high school volleyball players to the high school principal.

Superior Court Judge Daniel Doty sentenced Johnson to 120 days with all 120 days suspended and placed Johnson on probation for 18 months.

The case was investigated by Detective Charles Johnson with the Ketchikan Police Department. Assistant Attorney General Daniel K. Shorey prosecuted the case along with paralegal Ida Backford of the Office of Special Prosecutions.

The State of Alaska commends McCue and the other Ketchikan High School students for their courage in coming forward to report Johnson’s conduct.

