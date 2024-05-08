Billion Dollar Broker, Casey Lesher, Joins Forces with Christie's International Real Estate In Orange County
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orange County expansion of Christie's International Real Estate Southern California proudly welcomes billion-dollar broker, Casey Lesher, as a co-founding member of the Christie's Orange County division. With an illustrious career spanning 17 years, Lesher brings an unparalleled record of success and a commitment as the number one agent for the past nine years in both sales volume and units sold in the upscale community of Corona del Mar, California.
With a total career sales volume exceeding $1.85 billion, Casey Lesher's expertise and dedication have made him a trusted advisor to clients seeking unparalleled service and exceptional results. While Lesher's clientele includes high-profile individuals from the athletic, medical, and inventor communities in Orange County, his commitment to discretion and professionalism remains unwavering.
"Casey's exceptional track record and keen sense of discretion make him a tremendous addition to our expansion of Christie’s International Real Estate brand globally. As the dominant leader in Corona del Mar, commanding over double the production numbers of the next competitor, the Casey Lesher Group is exactly the explosive alignment to kick off our next luxury flagship for Christie’s International Real Estate chapter in the affluent global luxury lifestyle scenes of Southern California.. We look forward to partnering with his clients on the next level of exceptional service ”, said Jamie Duran, Executive VP of Christie’s International Real Estate Southern California.
Casey Lesher has consistently ranked among the top agents in the state and the nation. His numerous record-breaking sales throughout Coastal Orange County have earned admiration from neighbors, peers, and clients alike. Lesher's decision to join Christie's International Real Estate was driven by the global weight of the Christie’s brand, culture-driven leadership and its unmatched network contributing to his expertise as a premier local real estate professional to his sophisticated clientele.
The expansion of Christie’s International Real Estate into Southern California will provide local agents with increased access to the pl@tform, the brand’s exclusive brokerage software. This innovative tool enables agents to seamlessly handle all aspects of client relationships and real estate transactions through a fully integrated system.
About Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California:
Established by Aaron Kirman and headquartered in Beverly Hills, California, Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California stands out as one of the nation's foremost residential brokerages, with over 100 agents, boasting a total of over $18 billion in luxury real estate sales and $1.8 billion sold in 2023 alone. Committed to infusing innovation and challenging the conventions of the traditional real estate sector, Christie's International Real Estate in Southern California consistently earns recognition as one of the top 10 brokerages, as rated by the Wall Street Journal and Real Trends. They are also known for selling the most impressive names globally and acquiring the highest price per square foot. To learn more about Christie's International Real Estate | Please visit www.akgre.com.
About Christie’s International Real Estate:
Christie’s International Real Estate has successfully marketed high-value real estate around the world for more than 30 years. Through its invitation-only Affiliate network spanning nearly 50 countries and territories and more than 100 independently owned, market-leading brokerage firms, Christie’s International Real Estate offers incomparable services to a global clientele at the luxury end of the residential property market. Christie’s International Real Estate also has an exclusive partnership with Christie’s, the world-leading art and luxury business, offering clients unique access to auction, private sale and appraisal services, as well as marketing opportunities at special live events and Christie’s offices and salerooms around the world. For more information, please visit christiesrealestate.com.
Alexis Lopez
