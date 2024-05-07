North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) Selects Quality Reviews to Enhance Patient Experience
Utilizing the Q Connect Real-time Patient Feedback Tool to Drive Quality Improvements in Anesthesia CareNEW YORK, NY, USA, May 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Reviews, one of the leading digital patient engagement companies, announced today its collaboration with North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) to implement the real-time patient feedback and service recovery solution, Q Connect. This initiative underscores NAPA's unwavering commitment to optimizing the patient experience by utilizing innovative technology.
By integrating Q Connect into their system, NAPA aims to get instant feedback from patients about their experiences, which will offer invaluable insights into care quality, patient comfort, and overall satisfaction. “Implementing Q Connect went smoothly, and the team from Quality Reviews made deploying Q Connect extremely easy,” said George Haddad, Chief Information Officer at NAPA. This real-time feedback mechanism will allow NAPA to act promptly, implementing changes and improvements to cater to patient needs and enhance their overall journey.
Quality Reviews, the makers of Q Connect, have been at the forefront of enhancing healthcare through real-time digital engagement tools. Their platform has been widely recognized for its intuitive interface and ability to capture the patient's voice, turning their insights into actionable data for healthcare providers.
Quality Reviews’ CEO and Co-founder, Edward Shin, MD said, "We are thrilled to partner with an esteemed institution like NAPA. Together, we hope to set new benchmarks in anesthesia care by keeping patient feedback at the center of service delivery improvements."
This collaboration is set to be a significant stride forward in NAPA's ongoing journey to be a leader in patient-centric anesthesia care and showcases the company's forward-thinking approach and dedication to delivering the best possible experience for their patients.
About Quality Reviews®
Founded in 2012 by a team of experienced physicians and entrepreneurs, Quality Reviews is a digital health company that delivers the Q Reviews® platform which improves patient and member engagement throughout the care journey. Deployed in over 1000 care locations ranging from top-ranked health systems to community-based clinics throughout the U.S., Q Reviews improves the healthcare experience for all stakeholders through simple, intuitive, and intelligent digital engagement tools. For more information, visit www.q-reviews.com.
About North American Partners in Anesthesia
As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation’s leading single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company. Our nearly 5,000 clinicians serve more than 2 million patients annually at nearly 400 healthcare facilities in 22 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.
