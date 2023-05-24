Quality Reviews Expands Its Fertility Footprint with Two New IVF Clients
NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Quality Reviews, Inc., the leading real-time digital health engagement company that helps patients navigate their care journey, today announced the addition of two new IVF clients further expanding into the fertility space. Ivy Fertility, based in San Diego, California, and First Fertility, based in Long Island, New York have both selected Quality Reviews’ Q Connect feedback solution to measure and enhance the patient experience in real time.
"We’re excited to offer our services to an expanding group of reproductive medicine clients,” said Edward Shin, MD, Chief Executive Officer of Quality Reviews. “Fertility is an area of healthcare whose patients require an added level of personal attention and service. The fertility journey can be a challenging one, so we’re honored to support Ivy Fertility and First Fertility in their quest to deliver a superior experience,” he added.
Quality Reviews is a New York City-based company that offers a platform of digital patient engagement solutions that center around improving the care journey. The company provides healthcare organizations with the digital tools they need to enhance patient engagement pre-, during, and post-care episode. In doing so, Quality Reviews helps healthcare organizations of all sizes deliver the best possible patient experience during the entire care journey.
About Quality Reviews®
Founded in 2012 by a team of experienced physicians and entrepreneurs, Quality Reviews is a digital health company that delivers the Q Reviews® platform which improves patient and member engagement throughout the care journey. Deployed in over 1000 care locations ranging from top-ranked health systems to community-based clinics throughout the U.S., Q Reviews improves the healthcare experience for all stakeholders through simple, intuitive, and intelligent digital engagement tools. For more information, visit www.q-reviews.com.
Edward Shin
