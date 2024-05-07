AUTHOR JOE OWENS OFFERS FREE EBOOK TO CELEBRATE MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS MONTH

About

In his groundbreaking book "Madhouse", Joe Owens addresses an issue that has long been overlooked in the real estate industry: agent mental health. Through extensive research and personal experience, Owens sheds light on the prevalence of mental health issues among real estate professionals due to the demanding nature of the industry. With his wealth of knowledge and practical advice, Owens offers valuable insights on how to navigate the high-pressure world of real estate with mindfulness and resilience. His book provides readers with effective strategies to manage stress, build resilience, and maintain mental well-being while achieving success in their real estate careers. Owens' book is a must-read for anyone working in the real estate industry. It is a comprehensive guide that will empower readers to prioritize their mental health and achieve their professional goals with a greater sense of balance and fulfillment. "Madhouse" is a powerful and timely book that addresses an issue that affects countless professionals in the real estate industry. Joe Owens' expertise and compassionate approach make this an invaluable resource for anyone looking to achieve success and well-being in their real estate career.

