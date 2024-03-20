Venture Publishers Announces the Release of MADHOUSE: Mind Over Market by Joe Owens
Revolutionary New Book Exposes Real Estate Agent Mental Health Crisis Amidst Industry Turmoil
In today's environment, unless agents are provided with expanded mental health resources, it will be impossible to navigate the coming industry upheaval which may drive many agents from the business.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the face of unprecedented challenges in the real estate industry, Venture Publishers is proud to introduce "MADHOUSE: Mind Over Market," authored by seasoned broker/agent Joe Owens.
— Joe Owens
Amidst high-interest rates, a stagnant sales market, a monumental antitrust ruling against the National Association of Realtors, and an impending sea-change in industry practices, the existing mental health crisis among real estate agents has intensified. "MADHOUSE: Mind Over Market" reveals the often-neglected mental health struggles experienced by agents and provides actionable strategies for change.
Drawing from personal experience and extensive research, Owens delivers a comprehensive guide addressing the unique psychological challenges real estate professionals face. He emphasizes the critical need for expanded mental health resources, stating, "In today's environment, unless real estate agents are provided with expanded mental health resources, it will be impossible for them to maintain the resilience necessary to navigate the coming industry upheaval which may drive many agents from the business."
From combating anxiety and depression to optimizing client relationships and negotiation skills through mindfulness, "MADHOUSE: Mind Over Market" equips agents with the resilience needed to thrive in today's tumultuous market. Owens also underscores the importance of holistic wellness, advocating for balanced nutrition, quality sleep, and a harmonious work-life equilibrium as essential components of agent success.
With a clear, actionable plan for brokerages to foster a culture of mental well-being, "MADHOUSE: Mind Over Market" provides a roadmap to support agent mental health and revolutionize an industry in crisis.
"MADHOUSE: Mind Over Market" is now available for pre-order and will be available in paperback on March 25 online at Amazon and book retailers nationwide.
