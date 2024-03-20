Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 418,041 in the last 365 days.

Venture Publishers Announces the Release of MADHOUSE: Mind Over Market by Joe Owens

Thr front cover of the book MADHOUSE: Mind Over Market showing two agents in a lotus pose.

MADHOUSE: Mind Over Market Front Cover

Close up photo of MADHOUSE author Joe Owens's face

Photo of MADHOUSE author Joe Owens

Venture Publishers mid-century modern style logo

Venture Publishers Logo

Revolutionary New Book Exposes Real Estate Agent Mental Health Crisis Amidst Industry Turmoil

In today's environment, unless agents are provided with expanded mental health resources, it will be impossible to navigate the coming industry upheaval which may drive many agents from the business.”
— Joe Owens
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the face of unprecedented challenges in the real estate industry, Venture Publishers is proud to introduce "MADHOUSE: Mind Over Market," authored by seasoned broker/agent Joe Owens.

Amidst high-interest rates, a stagnant sales market, a monumental antitrust ruling against the National Association of Realtors, and an impending sea-change in industry practices, the existing mental health crisis among real estate agents has intensified. "MADHOUSE: Mind Over Market" reveals the often-neglected mental health struggles experienced by agents and provides actionable strategies for change.

Drawing from personal experience and extensive research, Owens delivers a comprehensive guide addressing the unique psychological challenges real estate professionals face. He emphasizes the critical need for expanded mental health resources, stating, "In today's environment, unless real estate agents are provided with expanded mental health resources, it will be impossible for them to maintain the resilience necessary to navigate the coming industry upheaval which may drive many agents from the business."

From combating anxiety and depression to optimizing client relationships and negotiation skills through mindfulness, "MADHOUSE: Mind Over Market" equips agents with the resilience needed to thrive in today's tumultuous market. Owens also underscores the importance of holistic wellness, advocating for balanced nutrition, quality sleep, and a harmonious work-life equilibrium as essential components of agent success.

With a clear, actionable plan for brokerages to foster a culture of mental well-being, "MADHOUSE: Mind Over Market" provides a roadmap to support agent mental health and revolutionize an industry in crisis.

"MADHOUSE: Mind Over Market" is now available for pre-order and will be available in paperback on March 25 online at Amazon and book retailers nationwide.

For media inquiries, author interviews, or review copies, please contact:
venturepublishers@gmail.com
www.joeowensbooks.com

Joe Owens
Venture Publishers
+1 310-721-8391
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

Venture Publishers Announces the Release of MADHOUSE: Mind Over Market by Joe Owens

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more